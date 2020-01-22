When we think of the people from the Appalachian Mountains, we don’t tend to remember their European roots, which influenced their culture and music. That influence can be seen and heard in an upcoming concert.
The Grammy-winning orchestra Apollo’s Fire will present “Sugarloaf Mountain: An Appalachian Gathering,” on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater at Susquehanna University.
“This group is one of the premier groups of what we call early music — Renaissance and Baroque,” said Dr. Marcos Krieger, associate professor of music at Susquehanna University and also the coordinator for Artist Series events. “They are doing a wonderful job using not only all the historical instruments but using the folklore and the music that came from Europe and the Appalachian Mountains.”
People of the Appalachian Mountains carried their European culture with them when they immigrated to the United States, but then they remained “frozen in the mountains,” Krieger said. In their isolated area they developed their own unique culture and folklore,
“Immigrants came and built that music, and then it became part of the Appalachian folklore,” he said. “That’s what kept them going. The music was essential for a sense of community.”
Apollo’s Fire, based in Ohio, specializes in early traditional folk repertoire based on extensive research. As explained in a press release, “Sugarloaf Mountain: An Appalachian Gathering explores the communal journey of immigrants from the British Isles, who faced the choice of a dangerous, unknown life in the wilderness of the New World or the seemingly certain poverty and hopelessness of remaining at home.”
“This is a chance to see an ensemble that has sold-out performances not only in the United States but also in England, France, Spain, Austria,” said Keelie Schock, associate director of Event Management “To be able to bring that level of talent to our community is a real opportunity.”
Apollo’s Fire uses instruments from the 17th and early 18th centuries — harpsichord, violin, wooden flute, hammered dulcimer, etc. The concert connects with people on both a musical and historical aspect.
“These are musicians of the highest possible level,” Krieger said. “They are specialists in Baroque music, but instead of playing Baroque music they use their talent in folk music.”