LEWISBURG — From Tennessee’s Grand Ole Opry to Lewisburg’s Country Cupboard, a family singing group shares their love of music and religion.
The Isaacs will perform Friday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops.
A multi-award winning family group who began singing 35 years ago, The Isaacs are based out of Hendersonville, Tennessee. The vocalists are mother Lily Isaacs and siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman, with Rebecca’s son, Levi Bowman, on vocals and guitar. The group plays their own acoustic instruments and is joined by other band members.
Just last week The Isaacs were officially inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry by Ricky Skaggs and The Whites. Lily Isaacs said they are excited to be performing again at the Country Cupboard. The people up there know us well,” she said. “We love the people in Pennsylvania.”
“We have missed them and are thrilled that they will be back to perform at Country Cupboard,” said Melissa Swartz, events coordinator at Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops.
The group’s musical style has been influenced by bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, and country, contemporary, acoustic and Southern gospel, according to their website. They perform frequently at the Grand Ole Opry as well as for fans in South Africa, Norway, Holland, Scotland, Ireland, Israel, Canada and more. The Isaacs have won more than seven Doves, from the Gospel Music Association, in various categories and have had several Grammy nominations.
“I think what people like about us is that we’re transparent,” Lily Isaacs said. “We get up there onstage and have a good time, tell some jokes, get people to laugh. Then we get serious and talk about our love for God and how we’re blessed with this life.”
Tickets for the concert are reserved seating: a Buffet Dinner Package is also available. If purchasing the dinner package, guests should arrive two hours before the show to ensure sufficient time to enjoy their meal prior to The Isaacs’ performance.
“We’re a family group,” Lily Isaacs said, adding that their show will involve “some tears, some laughter, a little bit of everything.”
“They are all wonderfully talented artists and genuinely good people,” Swartz said. “The Isaacs play a variety of music that will lift your spirits and renew your faith.”
— CINDY O. HERMAN