WATSONTOWN — It’s strawberry season and 256 quarts of them will be on hand at the 40th Annual Strawberry Festival this Sunday. Strawberry desserts of all kinds, made with local berries, will be available at the Historic Warrior Run Church, 41 Warrior Lane,, including the festival’s famous homemade ice cream, strawberry shortcake, strawberry pie, and strawberries with angel food cake.
The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a variety of homemade food, as well as hamburgers, hot dogs, and the festival’s legendary ham barbecue.
As in years past, the event will also include an old-fashioned hymn sing at 1:30 p.m. with Randy Watts and Dr. Dale Chomas on the pump organ. In addition, the festival will feature an antique car display by chapters of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Visitors can also tour the church and the adjacent cemetery and take part in a chance auction.
The festival has drawn many visitors — many of them repeat visitors — over the last four decades. According to E. Jane Koch, vice president of the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society, the biggest draw and her personal favorite part of the day is “The homemade ice cream — of course!”
Homemade ice cream will be offered in four flavors: strawberry, vanilla, chocolate and peanut butter. And of course, there will be strawberries to spoon on top.
Cathy Metzger is serving as co-chair of the festival with Dan Phillips. She has served with the society as its treasurer since 2009 and has attended every Strawberry Festival. But this is the first time she’s gotten the taste of how much work goes into making it happen.
“It’s a handful,” she laughed. “It’s fun getting ready for it. We’re praying for good weather.”
Preparation for the event is indeed intense each year. On the Saturday before the festival, members of the society churn the hundreds of gallons of homemade ice cream and volunteers spend hours hulling and cutting the many strawberries that will be used for the variety of desserts. That is in addition to the regular preparation including mowing, maintenance, setting up tents, grills, tables and chairs for Sunday’s event.
“We have people looking forward to this,” Koch said. “Some do travel, and I really do think locals anticipate it. Everyone loves this festival — the food, the people, and the location.”
Some visitors come from far away to attend the festival each year. Some of them are descendants of the early settlers in the Valley in the late 1700s, and they enjoy returning each year to connect with their roots.
Koch said the heritage society in 1978 began plans to offer the community a fun event that could also be a fundraiser for the restoration of the Hower-Slote House.
“This is perfect,” she said. “It is relaxing, casual. You can bring a chair and sit in the grove visiting with friends and making new friends.”
The Strawberry Festival officially began in 1980 and became a foundation for the subsequent award-winning Heritage Days Festival that is held each year in October. The 40th-year milestone for the festival had to wait two years, since COVID precautions kept it from happening for the last two years.
Metzger said she is most looking forward to seeing people finally able to get out and enjoy this beloved event.
“Everybody seems to enjoy all the food,” she said. “It’s just a relaxing nice day for people to get out.”
There is no admission to the festival and free parking is available.
Proceeds from the event help to pay for ongoing restoration at the historic church and the Hower-Slote House, both of which are cared for by the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society. During the festival, the heritage society will have books and memorabilia for sale.
Koch said the Strawberry Festival, held the second Sunday in June, and Heritage Days, held the first Saturday and Sunday in October, are the only two fundraisers the society holds each year. Currently, they are in need of a new mower and support for ongoing maintenance needs.
The Historic Warrior Run Church was acquired by the society from the state at the end of 2017, and Koch said their desire is to keep it and the Hower-Slote House in good condition for the public to enjoy.
“We feel these properties are the beginning of history in this area,” she said. “Our Society is all about education and preservation.”
For more information, visit freelandfarm.org.