In early 2021, as COVID shutdowns continued, “Songs of the Susquehanna” was initiated with the goal of keeping people engaged about river-related issues, while also giving local musicians an opportunity to keep performing and creating.
Formerly a features editor at The Daily Item, John Zaktansky, now the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper, said he got to know many local musicians and was always impressed by the diversity of musical talent that could be found right here in the Valley’s backyard. But with so many in-person gigs being canceled during the pandemic, he learned that many of them were struggling to make ends meet.
“’Songs of the Susquehanna’ offered them an outlet to showcase their music while celebrating the river and helping us engage new audiences about important topics involving the Susquehanna,” Zaktansky said.
That first year, they received 46 submissions from 39 musicians. The songs were posted on the association’s website, where hundreds of people offered feedback that was used to narrow the submissions to 20 songs for the first album.
The project has been so successful that the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association this month is unveiling its third volume.
From Nov. 1, 2022 to Jan. 31, Zaktansky said they received 53 submissions, “representing a wide variety of genres, experience levels and story lines.”
The submissions were again narrowed down to 20 selections. Zaktansky said the volume includes submissions from local music veterans like Van Wagner and Woody Wolfe, as well as a song from a Penn State professor of music, one from a classical musician, and songs written and performed by teenagers, and the subject matter varies as well.
“There are songs about the spiritual and therapeutic aspects of being along the river, songs about some of the history surrounding the Susquehanna, and even ones about specific species,” he said. For example, two submissions are about the hellbender, the Pennsylvania state amphibian that is increasingly losing its habitat in the watershed.
Dave Miller, of the Dave Miller Band based in the Danville/Washingtonville area, worked with his 14-year-old daughter Ella to compose a song titled “Hellbender.”
Miller said he and Ella often do impromptu jam sessions together, but this was a unique opportunity to collaborate on a song from start to finish. Miller has a recording studio, Studio Raven, and has achieved much popularity and success in his own music career. But nothing has been more meaningful to him than being able to partner with his daughter.
“This is my most favorite piece of material that I’ve done,” he said, “just because it was her and I spending time together.”
Miller performs the song, but said Ella helped to mix and record it. She also did most of the background research on the hellbender, a large salamander species that makes its home in the Susquehanna but faces endangerment. They learned a lot of funny facts, but also that years ago people would often kill hellbenders when they saw them, thinking they were demonic.
Miller said he and Ella are “metalheads,” and Ella encouraged him to stick to that genre when writing the song, as it would more effectively send the important message about conservation.
Miller said the song directly condemns and even attacks the people who are polluting the river and killing off these creatures. Due to their actions, he said, 95 percent of the population is now gone.
“Because of how we wrote it, it’s like a dark country song that turns into a grungy rock song,” Miller said, adding that they were allowed to include a lot of the facts that Ella learned about the hellbender in a creative bridge.
Miller said he had such a good time bonding more deeply with Ella over their shared love for music. “I can’t wait to do it again,” he said.
Zaktansky said the 20 songs included in Volume 3 were mastered by Kimbo Reichley, who “put them together in something that sounds great.”
Reichley, who is based in Lewisburg, has a music studio and is also a longtime local musician. He said he has enjoyed working with all three volumes of “Songs of the Susquehanna.”
Also an avid kayaker, Reichley said volunteering to help with the project was his way of contributing to the conservation and educational efforts of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association.
“I’ve been happy to do it,” he said, adding that he is always surprised each year by the variety of songs that come in. “It’s a neat project to be involved in.”
Funds from the sales of the “Songs of the Susquehanna” CDs will be used to help the association achieve its mission. The association oversees 11,000 square miles of watershed, promoting and protecting the tributaries that feed into the North and West branches of the Susquehanna River.
CDs are $15 each. Two volumes can be purchased for $25, and all three for $35. More information is available at MiddleSusquehannaRiverkeeper.org/songs-2023.html.
Zaktansky said they are working on setting up an online download option as well.
“It’s really cool that we now have 60 original river-inspired songs across three albums,” he said. “It has helped us connect with new audiences at places like arts festivals and spark conversation about protecting our river.”
The association is also planning a songwriting workshop in the fall for those who may have ideas for songs but need help in crafting them. They will also be accepting songs for Volume 4 consideration from Nov. 1 through Jan. 31, 2024.
The website, MiddleSusquehannaRiverkeeper.org, also includes a podcast about the new project, which introduces the songs and includes interviews with some of the musicians.