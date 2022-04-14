McCLURE — Chocolate-covered bacon, grilled bacon and cheese sandwiches, bacon cheeseburgers, bacon cheese fries, sugar baby bacon on a stick, maple bacon cupcakes …
Is your mouth watering yet? Because that’s just scratching the surface of what you will find at the sixth annual McClure Bacon Fest this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Station Park.
Vendors and visitors continue to increase each year according to chairman Steve Hoke who said last year’s event boasted 118 vendors, an increase from the 80 in 2019 (2020 was canceled due to COVID shutdowns).
“Our streets were packed with visitors,” Hoke said, “and our residents commented they could not remember the last time that many people came to McClure for a festival.”
This year, the event will include nearly 150 vendors, with twice as many food vendors as last year, both from local areas and out of state. They have each been asked to participate in the bacon theme.
“This year we asked our food vendors to have a signature menu item focused on bacon,” Hoke said. “We wanted them to get creative and not just simply offer bacon as an add-on to any menu item. This year, we have a great variety and more unique bacon items offered than ever before.”
Some returning vendors include We Be Cheesin’, “Smokin’ Hot Butts BBQ, The Miss Cupcake, and Wagner’s Wasted Whoopie Pies. Some new vendors include Island Noodles offering wok fried chicken bacon teriyaki soba noodles, Ric Dar Concessions with bacon cotton candy, The Windy Wagon with bacon ranch chicken on a stick, Snow Summers with maple bacon sundaes, Asian Fusion Elite with bacon bao buns and bacon fried rice, West End Grace Church with bacon sloppy joes, and Rexy’s Gourmet Dogs.
The event also includes vendors with prepackaged food, and non-food vendors including Whisker Biscuits handcrafted dog treats, TB Turnings and Woodworks with handcrafted pepper mills and coffee grinders, Mineheart Gap Maple Syrup, Bling Creations Sun Catchers, and many other handmade products like soaps, hairbows, signs, shirts, candles, and home décor.
Also included in the event this year is an egg hunt hosted by West End Grace Church at 3 p.m.
In addition, for the first time, a Piggy Trot 5K will begin with check-in at 8 a.m. at the McClure Fire Hall. The race will begin at 9 a.m.
A Beverage Garden is also new this year, offered for visitors 21 and older.
The Fun Zone inflatable park is returning this year and will include a bounce house, obstacle course, and Wrecking Ball. All-day wristbands can be purchased for $5.
“I love watching our event grow every year,” Hoke said. An owner of a small business, Beaver Mountain Candle Company — with which he goes to local fairs and festivals — he said he knows the impact of these events on the local economy.
“The existence of McClure Bacon Fest has been a positive experience that is supported and enjoyed by our community,” he said.
Created to attract visitors to McClure and to bring the community together, the Bacon Fest has certainly accomplished that overarching goal. It also serves as an important fundraiser for the McClure Revitalization Committee, which sponsors projects like the borough’s Summer Clean-up in June, National Night Out in August, and the McClure Christmas Tree Lighting in December. Proceeds also support the renovation happening at Station Park, where the event is held. A sidewalk in the park was completed last fall as part of the renovation plan.
Andrew Benner, McClure Borough Council president, said he grew up in McClure and always appreciated the many different activities offered in the community that he could look forward to. Each summer, he looked forward to the opening of the McClure Swimming Pool. He also enjoyed watching little league games and attending the McClure Bean Soup Festival and Fair in Cold Springs Grove — an annual tradition lasting more than 130 years. Now, as an adult, he can add the McClure Bacon Fest to the list. Not only does he appreciate attending, he is thankful for the event’s contribution to the borough’s rehabilitation of Station Park, particularly the former train station and railroad siding for the Sunbury-Lewistown Railroad (for more information, visit McClure Station park on facebook).
“It is great having the growth of the event in just a short period of time and the town flooding with people from hours away,” he said.
And this year, he said, “I love the fact that people can go for a Piggy Trot (the new 5K) in the early morning and go straight to pigging out at the Bacon Fest.”
For more information, visit the McClure Revitalization Committee facebook page, www.mcclurepa.org, or www.mcclurebaconfest.com.