Dancing, drinking, eating pork and sauerkraut … that’s how we ring in the New Year in Pennsylvania, and Susquehanna Valley venues stand ready with an array of party options.
ν Return of downtown party
The City of Sunbury will bring in the New Year with a party in Cameron Park featuring DJ and band performances, live broadcasting of New York City’s Times Square and a look back at local events in 2019 projected onto two giant screens.
The evening will end with the lighting of the famous Edison light bulb and fireworks at midnight.
“Service Electric actually donated a cable modem to the live broadcast,” said Jolinn Barner, city clerk. “A lot of people, we know, like to see Times Square on TV.”
The Attinger Brothers DJ will spin music from the ’50s through the 2000s, with ’50s, ’60s and ’70s music from 7 to 8.p.m., ’80s and ’90s music from 8:45 to 9:15 p.m., and 2000s to 2010s from 10:15 to 10:45 p.m.
Blue Zodiac band and the Attinger Brothers Band will perform at various times throughout the night then share the stage at 10:45 p.m. At 11:50 p.m. there will be a countdown to midnight, ending with everyone joining in to sing Auld Lang Syne.
Guests can purchase a souvenir cup for $10 to access special discounts at local pubs and restaurants, including The Edison, Route 61 Roadhouse, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Wake and Wire coffee shop, Eclipse Craft Brewing Company, McGuigan’s Public House, Iron Vines Winery and more. At midnight, everyone can raise their cup to toast the New Year.
Vendors include When Pigs Fly, Spy Glass Winery and 3 Beards Brewing Company.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich was asked to take over the New Year’s Eve celebration in the City and was honored to do so, Barner said.
“The mayor took on the task with enthusiasm,” she said. “He was excited. It’s important to the residents of the City. It’s an important part of the City’s history.”
Barner noted community support for the event, including Triangle Tech students fixing the 16-foot high, 10-foot wide Edison light bulb, T-Ross Brothers Construction, Inc., providing a crane to raise it at midnight, and many volunteers helping along the way.
“I think it’s going to be a great place to bring in the New Year,” Barner said.
Another important feature of the evening celebration is free roundtrip shuttle service provided by Rohrer Bus to and from the event with stops in Lewisburg and Selinsgrove. This helps promote the downtown event while encouraging safe driving, Barner said.
ν Rockin’ New Year’s Eve
Let kids celebrate their own New Year’s Eve party by following along in real time with London.
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum’s fourth annual London themed family event features plenty of activities that end with Big Ben chiming at “Midnight” London time (7 p.m. Eastern time).
“It’s a nice way for families with young children to celebrate and still get the kids home to bed on time,” said Marian Marchiori, director of the LCM.
Keeping with the Rockin’ New Year’s theme, children will make their own musical instruments and take part in a glow-in-the-dark dance party. There will also be appetizers, STEAM activities, parachute fun, a British Invasion themed Bucket Brigade with bucket drumming and a celebration of New Year’s with bouncing balls. The countdown to midnight includes a viewing of London fireworks.
“It’s just a good way for the kids to feel included in the midnight celebration even though it’s not midnight,” said Anna Lightman, visitor services coordinator. “It’s just fun to come celebrate.”
Festive holiday attire is encouraged, but not required.
This event serves as a fundraiser for the museum’s participation in the national Museums for All program, which provides free admission for families in need. Additionally, the museum offers a $5 senior discount.
“We like to encourage grandparents to attend with their grandchildren,” Marchiori said.
ν Family celebration at the ice rink
Never skated before? Take a spin for free, and while you’re at it, enjoy snacks and entertainment too.
The City of Sunbury is hosting a family ice skating party at the rink in Memorial Park, at the northern end of town. Free admission, free skate rental, free snacks and free entertainment make for a memorable way to welcome the New Year.
Puppet Meister Productions will provide face painting for kids while DJ Kyle Alexander fills the rink with music.
“Typically there’s no sound system in the rink,” said Jolinn Barner, City of Sunbury clerk. “Then at nine o’clock they’re going to do a little New Year’s countdown for the kids.”
ν Into The Spin at Front Street Station
The Front Street Station offers a special hotel package that allows guests to be shuttled from a Shamokin Dam motel to the New Year’s Eve party and back.
“It’s very popular,” said Jay Seidel, owner of the Front Street Station. “Where else can you get a hotel and get a roundtrip transfer? You can drink as much as you want and not worry about driving.”
The New Year’s Eve Dance Party features live modern and classic pop, rock and soul from Into the Spin, a professional eight-piece horn band directed by Jeremy Hummel.
“It’s great food,” Seidel said of the New Year’s Eve party. “It’s stellar entertainment. You can’t get any better than Into the Spin. I mean, Jeremy Hummel was part of Breaking Benjamin.”
The buffet runs from 7 to 9 p.m., the dance party from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
ν A fire company celebration
Say goodbye to 2019 and hello, 2020, as the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company rings in the New Year. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Scorpion Sounds will provide the music. The Company will provide pork and sauerkraut, and guests are asked to bring a dish to share.
“Everybody brings something different,” said Chris Schaffer, trustee and equipment supervisor at the fire company. He listed foods that people have shared in the past, including deviled eggs, pickled eggs, macaroni salad, shrimp and desserts and added, “It’s actually a neat evening. We get bottles of champagne for a midnight toast.”
People can dance through the night, courtesy of Scorpion Sounds
“DJ Scorpion Sounds is actually one of our firefighters, Terry Kratzer,” Schaffer said. “Even with music playing, you can still sit down and talk to your neighbors.”
The evening is free, and the variety of food ensures everybody will find something to their taste.
“It’s a good time. A down-to-earth place,” Schaffer said. “There’s no cost. Everything is done on us.”
Future events include Daytona 500 and Kentucky Derby parties.
ν Selinsgrove Hotel happening
Put on your New Year’s Eve hats and glasses and head to the Selinsgrove Hotel’s NYE party. There will be a free champagne toast and fireworks at midnight, free pork and sauerkraut, and free jukebox.
Adding to the fun is a New Year’s Eve costume contest – that’s where the hats and glasses come in. The person with the best New Year’s costume wins a $25 gift card.
“I think the costume party is going to be fun,” said Nick Yost, Hotel manager. “An exciting time at the Selinsgrove Hotel.”
ν Deuce at the Moose
All Moose members and qualified guests are invited to join in New Year’s Eve with the Deuce! Not a member or friend of a member? Join at the door. First-year membership for men is $58, for women $45. Prices drop in subsequent years.
“We have the Deuce here quite a bit,” said Abe Pacocha, trustee and member of the Moose entertainment committee. “They’re a big draw for us.”
For $25, guests enjoy a pork and sauerkraut dinner with mashed potatoes and hot dogs and two hours of free drinks. Profits go toward Mooseheart, a residential childcare facility near Chicago.
“There’s always a good time at the Moose,” Pacocha said, noting that the club has four bowling lanes, two bars and a stage and dancing area. “It’s a very big stage we have here. It was built especially for Hybrid Ice when they played here.”
Throughout the year, Moose also offers six functions open to the public. The Deuce will play again in February, and Hybrid Ice in April.
“For anybody who’d like to try it, it’s a good club to join,” Pacocha said.
ν Dance at the social club
Stop in at the Sunbury Social Club and dance to the oldies with Memory Lane band.
The evening includes snacks, finger food, hot dogs, sauerkraut and pork at midnight and a cash bar. The event is open to the public.