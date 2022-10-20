TREVORTON — While the front porch is usually a welcoming sight, at this time of year it can become a spooky, jittery experience with laughs for everyone.
Heath’s Halloween Bash and Haunted Porch takes place Saturday starting at 5 p.m. on West Shamokin Street, in Trevorton.
Sponsored by Heath’s Gym Dance Crew, the evening offers family fun and kids’ activities, food vendors, some retail vendors and a walk-through Haunted Porch. Admission to the event is free. Admission to the Haunted Porch is $3.
“It’s fun for everybody,” said Codi Gaboff, director of the event. “There are spooky things on the porch. It’s like a mini haunted house.”
The Haunted Porch offers a surprise ending that kids look forward to.
“It’s great for the little kiddos,” said Sherry Heath, owner of Heath’s Gym Dance Crew. “We get new surprises that we put in there every year.”
Beyond that, the Halloween Bash offers a costume contest in kids’ and adult categories, with prizes for individuals, couples and groups. Guests can vie for prizes in the tug-of-war contest in different age groups. Kids can trick-or-treat across the yard and try their luck at an obstacle course.
The event will also feature a Glow Dance Party and light show, with DJ services provided by the Codi and Joe Show. At the free Glowing Graveyard Hunt, younger kids can search for glowing items hidden among the eerie “gravestones,” sort of like an Easter egg hunt for Halloween.
Along with dancing to the DJ’s music, Heath’s Gym Dance Crew will perform their creepy Halloween routines and their Alien Glow Routine.
Food vendors include hot, pumpkin spiced coffee, famous ham-and-bean soup made by Gaboff’s father, Jim Heath, caramel apples and S’mores that can be heated at the campfire.
Several families of the dancers will host retail booths in support of Heath’s Gym Dance Crew’s upcoming trip to New York City to perform on Broadway. Attendees at the Halloween Bash can buy things like glow-in-the-dark ear rings, sparkly fairy hair extensions and Color Street Nails. Kids can have their face painted in glow paint.
The Heath family started the Halloween Bash in 2020. This year’s event promises twice the scares and twice the prizes.
“We wanted something outside, so we created this outside event for everybody,” Gaboff said.
The Haunted Porch is the main draw, with creepy thrills that call to kids’ sense of bravery and fun.
“The kids are usually screaming. They always love the surprise ending,” Gaboff said. “Usually they go back for more. It’s a fun scare.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com