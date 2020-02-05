The beauty of handmade crafts will offer visitors to Lewisburg’s Ice Festival a chance to come in from the cold and do some shopping.
The Artisan Winter Show features a variety of crafts and artwork in the Victorian Ballroom of the Lewisburg Hotel on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations will be made to Haven to Home and Mostly Mutts.
“The Artisan Winter Show brings together a nice variety of artists and crafters who will be with their work and proud to talk about their craft, and even their inspiration,” said Karen Teichman, event organizer and part of C and K’s Unique Creations, which is hosting the show.
With more than 30 vendors, the event offers a chance to shop for original gifts made by crafters who are passionate about their work.
“Just ask Jim Clark about wire trees,” Tiechman said. “He takes hundreds of wires and crafts them into magnificent trees. Abby Machamer will be there with her amazing stained glass/mosaics, several made especially for this event. Deena Reinheimer will be offering tastings of her family recipe BBQ sauces for a company she has recently opened. There will be something for everyone to see ... and definitely a great place to find that unique Valentine’s Day gift.”
Barbara Bobotas, of Montoursville, will once again be selling her Greek stones handcrafted jewelry. Bobotas started collecting colorful stones from beaches around the Peloponnese and islands of southern Greece when she went there to visit her husband’s family. She eventually turned the stones into a signature line of pendants, bracelets and ear rings. Her work can be seen at “Greek Stones Handcrafted Jewelry,” on Facebook.
“I only use stones that I brought back from Greece,” she said. “I’m intrigued by their different colors. We don’t have them like that around here.”
Kathy Inglis, of Milton, creates painted artwork on wine bottles, old slate from Pennsylvania homes, wine glasses, saw blades and wood.
“I like to recycle,” she said, adding that she’s made new products specifically for the Artisan Winter Show. “Everybody there has handmade things, useful products. They’re great gifts for Valentine’s Day, Easter and Mother’s Day.”
Combining a love of history with photography, Dennis Keefer, of Muncy, will sell eye-catching photos of barns, bridges and other scenes in Pennsylvania. He often has a story to share with customers at the Artisan Winter Show.
“It’s artisans doing their work,” he said, “putting their personal touch on the things they do.”
Items featured at the Show include: fine gem Polish jewelry; pottery and crafted wire trees; Icelandic knit sweaters and felted headbands; hooded character towels for children; pen and ink art; children’s books and illustrations; an author with her two new books; metal art; wood turned pens; 3D printing; laser cut woodcraft; painting landscapes, florals and still life; international scarves; painted glass; sculptured metal yard art; stained glass and mosaic art; a new business with BBQ sauce samples; handmade note cards; artistic dog collars and leashes; alpaca items from the crafter’s own herd; inspirational photos and bookmarks; beaded and leather jewelry, soaps and lotions; gift baskets; gnomes, fairy gardens, air plants, natural dog treats; dog and cat accessory company including leashes, collars, bow ties and other accessories; and fleece scarves with a secret pocket.