WATSONTOWN — Not every Halloween event makes people’s blood run cold, but sometimes even a friendly scare can be quite spooky.
The annual Haunted Hotel will take place at the Watson Inn, on Main Street, on Friday and Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $7 for general admission and $14 for an RIP Fast Pass, which moves the ticket holder to the front of the line.
The Haunted Hotel is put together every year by Wendy Shoemaker and her children, Kane and Kayla Shoemaker, along with a team of volunteers. This will be the fifth year the Shoemakers have sponsored the friendly-spooky, walkthrough experience on the third floor of the Watson Inn. All profits benefit local charities.
“We don’t want it to be too scary, but we always want people to have a good time. Kind of like Knoebels’ Haunted Mansion,” Shoemaker said. “Kane buys new animatronics every year.”
Some of the animatronics have been things like witches, skeletons, the headless horseman and Regan from “The Exorcist.”
“I know people love it,” said Pam Showers, general manager at the Watson Inn. In fact, it was her idea to host the first Haunted Hotel event. “Each year it gets bigger and better. It started next door, in just one room. Then they had the brilliant idea to go through the third floor of the Inn.”
A number of vendors will be set up in the parking lot where people stand in line. Vendors include In The Dark Design’s spooky home décor and jewelry, TV Farmhouse T-Shirts, Amber’s Amazing Accents – Color Street, Flat Out Fabulous Boutique, City Corner Hot Dog Cart, Keepin’ Up with Leighanne, Living Dead Pets, Pure Romance, Sweet Elegance Cotton Candy, Levy Homestead and Gifts, and Misc. Creations by Lori Walker-Hitesman.
The Haunted Hotel takes about 15 minutes to walk through and always provides a few fun screams.
“It’s a spooky fun. We always get good feedback,” Kane Shoemaker said. “A lot of people just love it, and they ask what the dates will be next year.”
The event appeals to people of all ages, Wendy Shoemaker said.
“We’ve had young, young ones, and a lot of older people too,” she said.
Despite rain last year, the Haunted Hotel had about 200 guests walk through its spooky rooms. The Shoemakers set up canopies to keep people dry while standing in line, but they’re hoping for better weather this year.
Profits benefit the Norman E. Buck Scholarship Fund. According to information on the Watson Inn’s website, the fund was formed to provide financial support to Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton or Warrior Run High School students pursuing higher education in hospitality or culinary arts, plumbing and heating, or music.
“We just like helping the community,” Shoemaker said. “We enjoy it. I think that’s a big part of it.”
Business sponsors include PEP Professionally Empowered Performance, the Watson Inn and Wendy’s Hair Place. Tickets can be purchased at EventBrite.com through “Watson Inn Annual Haunted Hotel” on Facebook.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com