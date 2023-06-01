LEWISBURG — Welcome summer just a little bit early with a craft fair, live entertainment and plenty of food.
The Downtown Lewisburg Partnership will host the Heart of Lewisburg Summer Craft Fair on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the municipal parking lot behind the post office between Third and Fourth Streets.
The fair will feature more than 100 craft and food vendors, music, entertainment and family friendly activities like Ryan the Bug Man, face painting, Air Weaver Balloons and Ashburn Animals Petting Zoo.
“There will be everything from pottery to balloon animals, and lots of fun kids’ activities,” said Lynne Ragusea, executive assistant at the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. “There will also be live music and two shows from Ryan the Bug Man, a crowd favorite.”
Carol Longacre, event coordinator, said vendors will include jewelry, metal arts, wood art, primitive, country, lots of dog treats, coffee and tea, knitting and crocheting, skin care and more.
“So much quality stuff,” she said.
Sponsored by the Susquehanna River Valley Visitor’s Bureau, the craft fair will also offer a variety of food, including Mexican, cheesesteaks, macaroni and cheese, Rita’s Italian Ice, Pelican’s Snoballs and “lots of sweets treats,” Longacre said.
“Essentially, this is our kickoff to summer, although it’s not exactly summer yet,” said Kendy Alvarez, mayor of Lewisburg, adding that the local colleges and school districts are either closed or winding down their academic year. “This is summer in the Susquehanna River Valley.”
It’s also Bucknell University’s reunion weekend, Alvarez said, making this a good time to show off some of the area’s local artwork.
“This is on a smaller scale (than other Lewisburg events), but still has lots of opportunities,” she said. “It’s a great way to interact with and meet talented local artists and artisans.”
Ragusea agreed, saying she hears positive feedback from this and other downtown events.
“In general, people seem to comment on the energy and vibrancy of Lewisburg when we host events downtown,” she said. “Not only do people enjoy seeing all the vendors and eating fair food, but they also walk Market Street and enjoy our shops and restaurants.”
Vendors, too, appreciate participating in events like the Heart of Lewisburg Summer Craft Fair.
“Vendors say that ‘Lewisburg is the place to be,’” Longacre said. “They like to come back.”
