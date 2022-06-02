LEWISBURG — Enjoy old-time summer fun, pick up exclusive craft items and give your kids a chance to make a sunflower seed bomb while helping children in Ukraine.
The Heart of Lewisburg Summer Craft Fair takes place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday behind the Post Office in the municipal parking lot between South 3rd and 4th Streets.
The event will feature more than 100 craft vendors offering everything from soaps, to stained glass, jewelry, maple syrup and woodworking, along with food vendors, music and children’s activities.
“The day is going to be classic, small town, summer fun,” said Lynne Sobel Ragusea, executive assistant with the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. “Right now the weather is looking perfect for a day eating festival foods including gyros, tacos, grilled cheese and Rita’s Italian Ice, just to name a few, while strolling around downtown Lewisburg enjoying local arts and crafts.”
A DJ will play music throughout the day, and a tent will offer attendees a shady place to sit, eat and relax.
“For the kids, and kids at heart, we will have Ashburn’s Animals, the River Valley Nature School, Scott Fritz the Balloon Guy and face painting,” Sobel Ragusea said. “There will be ample parking downtown, including the municipal lots off of Cherry Alley.”
In a unique twist, a booth with information on River Valley Nature School will also raise money for Mir Ukraine Foundation by selling and making sunflower seed bombs to support people and animals in Ukraine.
“We will be taking donations for the Mir Ukraine Foundation, which makes 2,000 meals a day for people in Ukraine,” said Elizabeth Sterling, director of River Valley Nature School. “They also feed stray animals left behind in Ukraine. We will also offer a free sunflower printing craft.”
Individuals will use their hands to create sunflower seed bombs that they can “plant,” Sterling said.
“We are hoping to see lots of sunflowers in Lewisburg to show symbolic support for the people of Ukraine, since the national flower of Ukraine is the sunflower,” she said. “Children will enjoy making a sunflower print and gluing sunflower seeds to their print.”
The Heart of Lewisburg Summer Craft Fair has traditionally been located at Hufnagle Park, which is currently undergoing upgrades and construction. For that reason, the fair has been relocated to the municipal parking lot between South 3rd and 4th Streets, just behind the Post Office.
“This is a new location,” Sobel Ragusea said. ‘We do hope to be back in our beloved Hufnagle Park in the future, but right now we are building for a better future and we can’t wait for the park to reopen.”
Beyond the fair itself, she reminded attendees to be sure to check out the variety of shops and merchants downtown.
“Pick up something special and then hit up one of downtown’s coffee shops for an iced coffee,” she said. “Stroll Market Street; our flower baskets will be up for the season and the street will look beautiful.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com