NORTHUMBERLAND — The inaugural Herb and Native Plant Faire will be held at The Joseph Priestley House Saturday, with a variety of vendors, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. The event is an homage to the historic Joseph Priestley, who in addition to many other things (not least of all, discovering oxygen), was known for his extensive gardening efforts on the same property 200-plus years ago.
According to Colleen Epler-Ruths, president of Friends of Joseph Priestley House (FJPH), as well as a master gardener, the goals of the faire are to bring together STEM learning opportunities, gardening, and the museum’s history.
“We would love the participants to walk away with some new ideas about gardening, some heirloom and native plants, and see the gardens of the museum,” she said.
According to Murrie A. Zlotziver, operations manager of FJPH and chair of the Landscape/Gardening Committee, all the recent planting efforts by volunteers around the property is a way to get back to the historic property’s roots, so to speak.
“Priestley was interested in gardening and maintained an esteemed 20 plots for growing vegetables,” he said, adding, “The property was also noted for its many fruit trees.”
The committee, which also consists of volunteers Jo Mueller and her husband, retired landscape architect Breon Odranic, has maintained and enhanced the house’s herb, dye and medicinal gardens. This is also the third year they are planting a Three Sisters Garden, which consists of corn, pole beans, and squash. This year, the committee is also proud to share with visitors the new Forecourt Garden, located in front of the Priestley House.
“This was an effort to duplicate the type of garden the Priestleys would have had in England,” Zlotziver explained. The garden also has a sundial. In addition, the committee is in the process of planning a Pollinator Garden, funded by grants from the DCED, Pineknotter Days, and a local family foundation.
In addition to touring the gardens, visitors can enjoy browsing the various vendors who will be at the Faire this Saturday: Gettysburg Gardens, Engle’s Farm & Greenhouse, Hackenberg Apiaries, C and K’s Unique Creations and Something Special Flower Shop. Pier 147 food truck will also be on site.
FJPH will also be selling heirloom plants from the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum Heirloom Seed Project. In fact, it was the Landis Valley Herb & Garden Faire that gave Epler-Ruths the idea to host one at the Priestley House.
The Landis Valley museum recently hosted its 35th fair, the Lancaster area’s premiere event for the sale of heirloom vegetables, annuals, and perennials. According to Epler-Ruths, the project works to preserve heirloom varieties of vegetables that have been growing throughout the Pennsylvania Dutch region since the 18th century.
“We are especially excited that we will have a few greenhouses that are bringing native and heirloom plants for visitors to purchase,” Epler-Ruths said. “There is a variety of bedding plants, bushes, and some trees too.”
In addition, the Northumberland and Montour County Master Gardeners will be attending the event, offering children’s activities and a “Ask a Master Gardener” tent. They will also be presenting workshops on Native Habitats and Gardening 101. John Colatch, Master Gardener in Northumberland County, will present talks at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on native planting.
FJPH volunteer Cindy Inkrote will be doing an herb demonstration in the summer kitchen. The FJPH will also be giving away free books on science and gardening to children in attendance, thanks to a grant from a local foundation.
Zlotziver said FJPH volunteers expect the Herb and Native Plant Faire to be an annual event that will continue to grow.
“The public interest has been great, and we expect a very good crowd,” he said.
The event is part of Remake Learning Days, an effort aimed at providing youth with innovative experience and opportunities to develop their sense of creativity, perseverance, and curiosity.