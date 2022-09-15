MIFFLINBURG — Don’t let anyone tell you to sit down, watch the show and be quiet — not with an interactive movie, anyway.
Herr Memorial Library on Market Street will host an Interactive Movie Night, for teens only, on Monday, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Goodie bags and scripts will be provided for the free event.
“They’re not just sitting there watching a movie. They can have fun and meet other friends,” said Sheila Howarth, children and teens program coordinator. Though she didn’t want to reveal the movie title, she added, “We’ll put on a well-known movie that the kids have seen. They’re part of the action.”
At various points throughout the movie, audience members will be invited to sing along, throw popcorn at the screen, eat popping candy during an explosion scene, dance, recite a line, etc. Props like popcorn and candy will be provided in their goodie bag, along with the script for the times they join in the dialogue.
“It usually works well when the kids know the movie,” Howarth said. “I think they’ll enjoy this. It’ll be something different.”
Library events provide a safe, fun place for teens to gather while meeting new friends, she said, noting that she’s seen friend groups become friends with different groups over time.
As with all of the library’s teen programs, the Interactive Movie Night is a good opportunity to socialize and have “a lighthearted night for fun,” said Jackie Dziadosz, marketing coordinator for The Public Library for Union County, in Lewisburg.
“Life can be hard for teens,” she said. “This gives them a pleasant experience outside of school. It’s an opportunity to relax and hang out and not have any pressure.”
The Interactive Movie Night is free, but registration is encouraged to help organizers with planning. Teens can register at www.unioncountylibraries.libcal.com/event/9463195 or through the library’s Facebook page at “Herr Memorial Library.”
