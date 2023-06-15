BEAVERTOWN — Hillbilly Fever Days has been a 35-year tradition in the rural, western Snyder County community of Beavertown, and this year it will continue to draw people together while also supporting the local first responders who are there to keep them all safe.
Hillbilly Fever Days, sponsored by Beavertown Rescue Hose Company 20, was formerly held in August. One of the coordinators, Bob Rice, said in an effort to avoid schedule conflicts with other August happenings, as well as to make it a better time of year for volunteers to help out, they decided last year to start offering the event in June.
It’s also a strategic time for the public.
“It’s one of the first carnivals for people who want to get out and do something,” he said.
The carnival grounds, located behind the fire company station, will open at 5:30 p.m. with the food stands. The event will also include children’s games, hayrides, Bingo, a cake wheel, and various other vendors. According to Rice, they have kept food prices the same, and that’s one of the reasons why so many families return year after year.
“We want people to enjoy themselves and be able to afford a good time,” he said.
Hillbilly Fever Days also offers “great entertainment,” Rice added. “The bands are just terrific. They draw great crowds.”
The performers will take the stage at 7 and 9 p.m. each night.
Wednesday was gospel night with the Fuller Family Singers. Tonight will be Velveeta (high energy 80s rock); Friday, The Josh Squared Band (variety), and Saturday, Mahoney Brothers.
Rice said the Mahoney Brothers are especially popular each year at the event, drawing around 1,000 people for their performance.
“Everybody loves them,” he said. “They’re great people.”
Tim Mahoney said they have been performing every year at Hillbilly Fever Days for at least the last 20 years.
“They invite us back every year, and every year we enjoy coming,” he said. “We look forward to it.”
The group performs all over North America and overseas. Based in New Jersey, Mahoney said it is always nice to go to events this close to home.
Mahoney said they perform in various venues, including casino showrooms, corporate events, and private shows, but they especially look forward to the outdoor summer events like this one each year.
The Mahoney Brothers was formed about 40 years ago, when Tim was right out of high school. The band consists of three brothers, a nephew, and two longtime friends.
They perform various sets, tributes to various musical artists and in full costume. This Saturday, their first show will be a tribute to Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, and other impersonations, and the second show will be a tribute to various sounds out of California, like the Beach Boys, from the 60s and 70s.
Josh M. Duma, of The Josh Squared Band, said they have been performing at Hillbilly Fever Days since 2019. Formed in 2016, the band was begun by two “Joshes” who had worked together in groups since 2007. They perform a variety of music, from classic tunes to contemporary hits.
“We are looking forward to entertaining a wonderful community with an always appreciative crowd!” Duma said.
Rice said the purpose of Hillbilly Fever Days is twofold.
“The goal is to bring the community together to enjoy themselves, have good food, good entertainment, and a good time,” he said. At the same time, it is a major fundraising event for the fire company’s efforts to continue protecting and serving the community.
Rice said Hillbilly Fever Days is a team effort by the volunteers of the fire company, ambulance service, and the Ladies Auxiliary, as well as many community volunteers.
“Without the volunteers, we couldn’t do anything,” he said. “They all work together to make this possible.”