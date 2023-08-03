DORNSIFE — Two-hundred and fifty years ago, German Lutheran and Reformed pioneers arrived in the Schwaben Creek Valley in southern Northumberland County, looking to start a new life. They had left many things behind, but they carried their faith with them. They established Himmel’s Church in 1773.
Dan Schwalm, who traced his ancestry back more than eight generations to the founding members of the church, explained that “Himmel” is the German word for “heaven.”
“When one considers the multitude of hardships the early settlers had to endure in their homeland, their passage to America and the wilderness of their new homes, it is not a surprise that they thought upon their arrival here that they were in a place similar to heaven,” he said.
Members will celebrate its 250th anniversary this Saturday at the annual Himmel’s Church Annual Country Festival.
According to Pat Kahler, co-chair of the event, the festival began 25 years ago when the church celebrated its 225th anniversary. The all-day picnic event was such a hit that they have held it every year since.
This year, in addition to its traditional homemade food, live entertainment, and crafting demonstrations, the festival will include historical and genealogical information and demonstrators that will bring to life the rich history of and around the church. Schwalm said the church began as a log structure, followed by a stone church that was built in 1818. In 1903, the stone church was dynamited and replaced by a larger frame structure, which was destroyed in a fire in January 1959. A brick building was constructed soon after the fire, and remains today.
Patricia Earnest Suter will present at the festival on Saturday. She has written a book on Peter Montelius, who in the 1800s served as a schoolteacher, organist and chorister for the church, and was also a surveyor and justice of the peace for Washington Township. He is best known for operating a printing press at the church.
The festival will also include some craft demonstrations, including lacemaking, gunsmithing, and flax culture in an exhibit by Brother Johannes from the Hermitage Museum in Pitman. The Northumberland County Historical Society will also have a book table of publications related to Himmel’s Church, and will also offer an original children’s coloring book about the church designed by Himmel’s member Autumn Bohner. The historical society will also present a name quilt made at Himmel’s Church, featuring the names of members.
The festival will also offer 250th anniversary items for sale, including a 2023 pictorial calendar of Himmel’s Church, mugs and travel mugs, tee shirts, caps and sets of anniversary ornaments featuring the four buildings of Himmel’s Church with greetings for Christmas in German, Pennsylvania Dutch, and English.
The festival will include a variety of options of homemade food, made by church volunteers. The food will be served all day, beginning at 7 a.m. with breakfast. Lunch will begin at 11 am.
Co-chair Kaitlyn Troutman said the food is her favorite part of the day.
“We have lots of homemade foods and food that is made on-site,” she said. “There’s homemade ice cream, kettle-cooked chips, ham and bean soup, crab soup, chicken corn soup, haluski, sweet mint “crick” tea, and pot pie made the same day as the festival.” She said last year they sold out of the potpie in just one hour. That will be served beginning at 4 p.m.
Food options will also include homemade pie and ice cream.
In addition, the festival will feature a variety of vendors and demonstrators: Wheel of Light Pottery, Green Horse Farm, ham radio, Patterns by Paulhamus, early rifle making, and wood carving.
There will also be a book and bake sale, children’s games, youth crafts, a duck derby, and door prizes.
Live entertainment will begin at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day: Himmel’s Choir, Seger Family, Country Express, The Fuller Family, Achording to Dad, Mercy Run, Jeremy Goodling, and Good News Travelin’ Band.
“A lot of people come, bring their chairs, and stay all day and listen to the entertainment,” Kahler said, adding that the grove sits adjacent to a beautiful covered bridge, and includes a big stage with a roof, large picnic pavilion, and a food stand.
“It’s just a beautiful area, right by Shamokin Creek,” she said.
“All around, this is a great festival for our small-town community, as all of our church members play a crucial role in helping the festival succeed each year,” Troutman added.
Some other events this year to commemorate the church’s anniversary have included a virtual cemetery walk in May, with portrayals of nine individuals from the church’s past telling their stories. Most of the portrayals were by actual descendants of the early settlers. Before the fire in 1959, the church was known as the “organ church,” since it was the only church in the area that had an organ. Carol Dieffenbach Kantner, a direct descendent of the organ builders, will speak at the church’s 9 a.m. service on Sunday. On Oct. 15, Lisa Minardi, executive director of Historic Trappe and Center for Pennsylvania German Studies, will speak on the history and art of the Schwaben Creek Valley and Himmel’s Church.
Himmel’s Church is currently a union church, where both Lutheran and United Church of Christ congregations share the building and a minister. Currently, the church has approximately 170 members.
Kahler said proceeds from the festival each year helps the church to continue its community outreach each year. She said the church donates to a variety of organizations, including Operation Christmas Child, Bethany Children’s Home, the food bank, and the Line Mountain Backpack Program.
Troutman said the church also continues to be known as “the organ church.” Today, it has a beautiful pipe organ inside, and the church is booked often for weddings and other social events.
Kahler said the church also rings carillon chimes every day at noon and 6 p.m.
“If it’s quiet in the valley, you can hear them,” she said.
Perhaps the angelic sound is a regular reminder of the faith of those who founded and filled “Heaven’s Church” over the years.