Archaeologist Janet R. Johnson of the State Museum of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg, will tell the Northumberland County Historical Society about recent discoveries at Fort Hunter, a French and Indian War post along the Susquehanna River north of Harrisburg.
Built by Pennsylvania soldiers, Fort Hunter served as a base for forwarding troops, military supplies and provisions upriver to Fort Augusta at present-day Sunbury. During 1756 and 1757, its garrison consisted of soldiers belonging to the Augusta Regiment.
The public is invited to attend the Thursday program, to be held at the society’s headquarters at 7 p.m. at Hunter House, 1150 N. Front St., Sunbury. Admission is free.
Johnson is curator of the museum’s Section of Archaeology, which has been conducting annual archaeological investigations at the fort site in Fort Hunter Mansion and Park for more than a decade.
Johnson said that while the archaeologists have focused on locating Fort Hunter, “occupation of this site from the prehistoric period to current day is documented and researched as well.”
The archaeologist said that her position entails the management and curation of nearly 9 million artifacts from throughout Pennsylvania that represent 16,000 years of occupation. “These collections are actively researched by archaeologists and historians interested in the archaeological heritage of Pennsylvania,” she said.
Johnson’s research and publications over the past 25 years include “18th Century Indian Towns and Villages of Pennsylvania;” “Finding the Fort at Fort Hunter;” “Shovel Ready, Archaeology and Roosevelt’s New Deal for America, 2013;” “The Discovery of a Cheval de frise in the Delaware River at Bristol, Pa.;” and various journal and magazine articles. A Cheval de frise was an anti-ship defensive structure.