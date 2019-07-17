You might know the first T-rail made in America was rolled in Danville in 1845. But have you ever gone on an iron ore mine hike? Can you guess how the Danville Ironmen got their school colors of purple and orange?
Learn while being entertained at the Danville Heritage Festival running Friday through Sunday and offering athletic tournaments, living history demonstrations, musical entertainment, speakers, a classic car cruise in, a parade, block party fireworks and more.
“The Danville Heritage Festival makes learning fun,” said Van Wagner, organizer and presenter. “The dozens of volunteers behind the festival pour their love of history and community into making this a weekend of learning and celebrating our roots.
“Yes there will be amazing food, great music and entertainment … but what we are most proud of is our focus on education. The Danville area has such a rich history. This festival showcases this history front and center.”
The festival opens Friday with a Gate House open house, a pig and corn roast, a corn hole tournament and a tennis tournament that runs through Sunday. In the evening, try the one-mile Iron Ore Mine Hike.
“The mine I take people to Friday is open, but flooded, so people will see the impressive double track hole descend into the earth until it hits water,” Wagner said. “I will demonstrate how the miners mined the ore and will also set off some black powder explosives to show folks how that worked.”
Saturday kicks off with a 5K walk and run, quoit tournament and the car cruise in. Speakers at the Danville Middle School are John Mazich with rare, historic photos of Danville, John Moore discussing Danville during the Revolutionary War, Captain Mick on local canals, David Fowler on abandoned mines and Terry Diener with the history of the Maus family and Mausdale. Gene Shipe will speak at the Franklin Iron Furnace and Cider Press.
“I also find it refreshing how much this event is volunteer driven,” Wagner said. “We offer all of these great events through a spirit of giving. Local people showing off their hometown.”
Living history demonstrations at the Danville Middle School include a Civil War telegraph, blacksmith, Pennsylvania canal history, frontier history, flint knapping and atlatl demonstrations, pottery, woodworking and broom making, children’s activities, a strolling drummer, a discussion on abandoned mines, Pennsylvania Woodmobile, a Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper and traditional leather tanning techniques.
“The Danville Heritage Festival allows us Danvillers to be a tourist in our own community,” said Rebecca Dressler, executive director/Main Street Manager of the Danville Business Alliance. “It just allows people to enjoy what Danville has to offer.”
Along with the educational aspects will be live entertainment throughout the day. Enjoy the variety of music when listening to Young Performers from the Music Box, Alf Bashore II, Such n Such (Chrissy Shipe and Suzanne Walzer), About Time (Brian Crane and Bergin O’Malley), The Brothers Beard (Woody Wolfe and Tim Latshaw) and Van Wagner.
“I know it will be hot, but there is air conditioning inside the Middle School, where our speakers will be offering great talks on local history all day,” Wagner said. “Folks can cool off in there.”
Saturday winds down with a 5 p.m. parade on East Market and Mill streets, followed by an all-town block party in the Cole’s Hardware parking lot. By nightfall, watch for fireworks to end the day with a bang.
On Sunday, the pace slows with a Hymn Sing by the River in Montgomery Park on Water Street at 6:30 p.m.
As to those Ironmen colors?
“I have heard two different explanations and they both relate to iron,” Wagner said. “One, Danville has two iron ores, an orange ‘fossil’ ore as well as a purple sandstone ore. The other explanation is, when iron is heated in the mill, it glows orange hot; when cooled the new iron is purple-ish.”
For more information, visit www.danvilleheritage.com.