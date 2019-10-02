From the quilts on their beds to the buckets that carried water, early settlers had to make most of their own household items, something people today could enjoy learning.
Heritage Days will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Hower-Slote House and Fort Freeland Farm on 246 Warrior Run Boulevard.
“It’s a family event. It’s hands-on,” said Melissa Kilgus, secretary of the Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society. “With some of the things, people can actually try to do them as they’re being demonstrated.”
“If they want to get muddy, they can make a brick,” said Leon Hagenbuch, Heritage Society vice president and also the demonstrator of brick making. “I explain how the bricks are put in the walls. There was a special way they did it, and there’s a reason they did it that way.”
Other demonstrations include butter churning, candle making, rope making, coopering, hearth cooking, quilting, caning, tin smithing and blacksmithing. People can even order pork, scrapple or “cracklin’s” from on-site butchering.
“You have to order right away because it goes fast,” said Cathy Metzger, treasurer and membership secretary of the Heritage Society.
A Wooden Wheel Tire Setting demonstration shows how blacksmiths set a metal rim onto a wooden wheel.
“It’s pretty interesting. They heat it to expand it so they can slip it on the wooden wheel,” Hagenbuch said. “ Then they cool it down before it starts the wheel on fire.”
Many of the demonstrations are fed by the Heritage Society’s Apprenticeship Master Program, which teaches early American skills and crafts to people of all ages but particularly to school-aged children.
“We’re one of the few historical societies that have an apprentice program,” Kilgus said.
“That’s how we keep it going,” Metzger said. “We teach it to our kids.”
Professional re-enactors create a soldiers’ camp and portray the Battle of Fort Freeland along with the Southern Woodland Indian Loyal Confederacy, which sets up a Native American Village.
“They actually sleep there,” Metzger said. “We worry about them sometimes with the weather, but they seem to be pretty good.”
The Native Americans demonstrate earth cooking and have even cooked food in a pumpkin, Kilgus said.
“You’ll love the lady who does it. She’s pretty phenomenal,” Kilgus said. “She and her husband, they put the war paint on, and they look the part.”
In the soldiers’ camps people can see authentic cots and traditional blankets as well as open-hearth cooking on a spit.
The nearby Hower-Slote House displays artifacts found on the site and includes a working fireplace where hearth cooking is demonstrated using heirloom fruits and vegetables. Upstairs, visitors can see a loom used to make rugs and other textiles, a desk where a teacher shows the students’ slates, and other attractions.
Strolling music will be provided by Bob Gutheinz. A church service with Civil War Era Sermon will be held at the Warrior Run Church, and a genealogist will help people trace their family history.
Other attractions include apple butter making, pottery, furniture, period clothing, clear toy candy, bobbin lace making, log home building and herb gardening. On Sunday an auction gives people a chance to buy some of the items that were made over the two days, with profits benefitting the Heritage Society.
Heritage Days continues to draw people curious to learn more about pioneer life. Hagenbuch pointed out unusual events like the blacksmith attaching a metal rim to a wooden wheel and said, “Where do you go to see something like that?”