That shower scene. Just mention the shower scene from “Psycho,” and people shiver with delicious dread … such is the power of an Alfred Hitchcock movie.
Tuesdays at the Campus Theatre are about to get edgy with the opening of the Hitchcock Film Series, starting next week with “The Birds” and continuing every Tuesday through August, at 7 p.m.
“In times past we have more often than not sold out the Hitchcock Series,” said Scotta Magnelli, executive director of the Campus Theatre. “In terms of this kind of thriller movie, Hitchcock is more accessible because there’s more suspense than horror or guts and gore.”
Donna Padilla, director of outreach and fundraising at the Campus Theatre, remembered leaving the theater after seeing “Psycho” for the first time.
“It left me thinking a lot about the angles of the camera,” she said, then added with a laugh, “Also I was just wondering, ‘Do I know anybody like that character?’”
“I think that’s part of Hitchcock’s genius,” Magnelli said. “It’s a psychological thriller. You might not be terrified that a Texas chainsaw guy might come out at you, but you’re looking up at the trees thinking, ‘That’s a lot of birds up in that tree. What are they thinking?’”
Rebecca Willoughby, instructor of English at Bloomsburg University, will introduce each Hitchcock film, adding value to the movie experience.
“She’s giving our audience information to make them more informed movie watchers,” Magnelli said.
The Hitchcock Film Series is free, thanks to a grant from the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund. In years past the Campus Theatre has offered some lesser known titles, but this year has scheduled more recognizable ones, including “Psycho,” Magnelli said, adding, “I don’t think we’ve screened ‘Psycho’ here in three years.”
As with all Campus Theatre films, viewers can enjoy the show while snacking on movie staples like Raisinets, Junior Mints and, of course, popcorn with real melted butter. The smell of the butter along with the art deco style lends the theater its distinctive atmosphere, said Jacqui Barone, rental director at Campus Theatre.
Hitchcock films in this year’s series are “The Birds,” “Marnie,” “Psycho,” “Vertigo,” “The Man Who Knew Too Much” and “Rear Window.”