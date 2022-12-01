LEWISBURG — Find distinctive, handmade items that you might not even have thought of for holiday gifts this year.
C&K’s Unique Creations & Events presents the Holiday Craft Show, at The Cellars at Brookpark Farm, Lewisburg, on two days: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event features about 50 vendors offering high-end jewelry, beautiful holiday items, outdoor decorations, live Christmas trees and wreaths, food trucks and children’s activities, said Christine Teichman-Clark, co-owner of C&K’s Unique Creations.
“It’s a one-stop holiday shop,” she said. “There are things for adults and for children, and Santa will be there. You could get all your gifts there.”
Golden Harvest Acres, owned by John and Sarah Bobinis, will bring their small-batch, gluten-free, gourmet jams, breads, vinaigrettes and more.
“We have a garlic farm,” said John Bobinis, of Mifflinburg. “All the garlic we grow on our farm originally came from Eastern bloc countries like the Czech Republic and the Republic of Georgia.”
The Bobinis started with roasted garlic spread and pumpkin butter and now offer sauerkraut, ice cream, hot pepper jam and, at www.goldenharvestacres.com, lots of recipes. They have participated in a number of C&K’s events and are looking forward to the Holiday Craft Show at The Cellars.
“They’re all amazing vendors,” John Bobinis said. “Everything’s going to be high quality and unique. It truly is a nice event.”
Brenda Bachman, of Driftwood and Sage Natural Skincare, has also attended several C&K craft shows and will be bringing her artisan soaps to the Holiday Craft Show.
“I focus on using natural seeds and organic ingredients to make soaps, salves, lotions and balms,” Bachman said, adding that she does not use colored dyes.
She appreciates that C&K’s shows are always well organized, with no duplicate vendors.
“Everything is handmade, supporting local vendors. The money stays in the community,” Bachman said. “It’s hand-crafted. You can’t get any better than that.”
Other unusual offerings include self-protection items like Tasers and mace for women, treats for dogs, artisan breads and open-hearth pizza, gnomes, one-of-a-kind wooden Santa ornaments and many more.
“I like working with the different vendors and seeing their handmade creations,” Teichman-Clark said. “It’s amazing how talented people are.”
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, MusiCraft Singers will provide strolling carolers. Lewisburg Sunset Rotary will host a children’s activity making pine cone bird feeders, and Santa will greet visitors of all ages.
After several years of hosting craft shows in the area, C&K’s will be stepping away from the organizational side of events after this one.
“This will be our swan song,” Karen Teichman said. “We are looking forward to a beautiful, meaningful, 100 percent handmade craft show. It will be a bittersweet show for Christine and me, but we are enjoying participating in some large shows all around Pennsylvania and Maryland, so we decided this was the time. We can’t do it all.”
They will continue to staff their permanent stand at Artisan Corner Co-op, in Mifflinburg.
“My big deal, I think, is that everything is handmade,” Teichman said of the Holiday Craft Show. “Support local. Support handmade.”
