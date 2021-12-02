LEWISBURG — With this show, you don’t have to love jazz, but you might just discover a new zest for it. The enthusiasm of the performers is that contagious.
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts, at Bucknell University, will host Holiday Stomp with the Hot Sardines on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
An American jazz band, the Hot Sardines started when lead singer Elizabeth Bougerol and pianist Evan Palazzo answered a Craigslist ad for a traditional jazz jam near Times Square 14 years ago. The two hit it off and began performing together with tap dancer Edwin “Fast Eddy” Francisco. They gained enough attention to attract musicians from prestigious schools, growing their act to an eight-piece band. They also benefited from the mid-2010s hot jazz revival, which found new, younger audiences clamoring for the music from the years of prohibition and speakeasies.
Their blend of authenticity and a wink to the reverence of the music has charmed audiences around the world.
This “raucous” Christmas show includes timeless classics and original tunes, such as “La Noel de la Rue,” “Mistletoe and Holly,” “Please Come Home for Christmas,” “Blue Christmas,” “Santa Claus Got Stuck in My Chimney,” “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” “Christmas Blues,” “White Christmas” and “White Cliffs of Dover,” among others.
“While the holiday entertainment offerings in Central Pennsylvania are plentiful, the Hot Sardines is a must-see performance,” said Kathryn Maguet, executive director of the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. “Fueled by the belief that classic swing jazz feeds both the heart and soul, this truly unique musical ensemble delivers old sounds new again and proves that joyful music is timeless and here to stay!”
It may be tough to stay seated when the Hot Sardines take the stage. Audiences can’t help but feel their just-controlled passion for the music they’re playing.
“The charismatic front-runners of vintage jazz play big halls as if they’ve just dropped in to a party,” said a review in “The Guardian.”
Another review, in “London Jazz News,” said, “They had won over the audience right from the start. The closing sequence had the crowd baying for more.”
“I’m sure that our audiences will adore the updated and up-tempo holiday classics as performed by the Hot Sardines,” Maguet said.
In keeping with the holiday spirit, attendees at Holiday Stomp are asked to bring a canned food item, which will be distributed to local families in need through Union County Children and Youth Services.
The Hot Sardines have released two albums on Universal Music Classics and earned a No. 1 slot on the iTunes jazz chart in the United States and internationally. For more information, visit www.hotsardines.com.
Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com