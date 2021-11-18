SELINSGROVE — The perennial magic and beauty of The Nutcracker Ballet lends itself to any number of reinterpretations, from classic ballerinas in tutus to cozy tea parties.
The Susquehanna Valley Dance Company will produce Santa’s Nutcracker Tea Party in two different shows on Saturday, at 1 and 4 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are necessary.
Audiences can listen to Santa Claus read the story of The Nutcracker to both the children in the audience and the Nutcracker characters. As the characters hear their parts of the story, they will get up and perform.
Afterwards, kids can have their picture taken with Santa and the characters.
Also available at the event for $10 are crafts and a goodie bag, which may be purchased at the event or when RSVPing online. Goodie bags include sugar cookie decorating, a bead ornament, magnetic picture frame and a nutcracker souvenir.
“The studio will be decorated to enhance the event, feeling like you traveled to the Land of Sweets,” said Laura Strawser, owner of Susquehanna Valley Dance Company. “Who wouldn’t want to hear an exciting story about a brave little girl who helps save a Nutcracker prince from an evil Mouse King?”
Katie Kappen, mother of two students at Susquehanna Valley Dance Company, has been helping with Santa’s Nutcracker Tea Party. It will be her daughter, Sylvia’s, fifth Nutcracker performance. Her younger daughter, Marilyn, is in her third year of dance at SVDC.
“Santa’s Nutcracker Tea Party is going to be a fun and exciting way to kick off this Christmas season,” Kappen said. “Families will experience beautiful music, magical Nutcracker characters and engaging activities. The Nutcracker has become such a special part of my family’s Christmas tradition. I hope that by offering a glimpse of SVDC’s performance this year, other families will see how magical and memorable it is as well!”
“My hope is to spark some holiday magic and help those understand the story behind our Nutcracker Performance on December 19,” Strawser said.
The Susquehanna Valley Dance Company will produce a Nutcracker performance then at Midd-West High School, in Middleburg.
Space at Santa’s Nutcracker Tea Party is limited, so attendees must RSVP. Tickets can be obtained online through “Susquehanna Valley Dance Company” on Facebook, at www.svdancecompany.com or at the studio on Market Street.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com