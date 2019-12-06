If you’re looking for a unique way to spark holiday memories this month, the Fort Discovery Annual Holiday Express out of Sunbury could be an alternative.
“We went several years ago and loved it,” said Rodney Murphy, of Sunbury. “It was a great ride with various Christmas-based characters and it is really cool to see the kids’ faces light up during the ride.”
The train leaves from the rear of Zimmerman Motors, 1435 Market St. and offers guests a relaxing ride in beautifully restored vintage train cars and a visit with Santa Clause, according to Debbie Huffert, co-president of the Fort Discovery Playground, who helps organize the annual fund raising event.
The train ride is the one and only fund raiser held each year to support the Fort Discovery Playground, a community-built and maintained playground located on North Fourth Street in Sunbury, adjacent to the YMCA.
“It’s been going on for the past 20 years or so,” said Huffert. “Since the playground was built.”
Proceeds from the event are used to cover the expense of maintaining playground equipment, mulching, sealing and making improvements.
“It is an entirely volunteer run playground,” said Huffert. “We actually utilize middle school kids each April and May (depending on the weather), who come over and help move tractor trailer loads of mulch and sealants and do general spring clean up to get the playground ready for the season.”
Geared for children and adults alike the one-hour, slow-moving train ride travels about 10-miles outside of Sunbury and features Christmas music and lights, and guests are treated to a Christmas story read aloud as well as a visit from Santa and friends.
“We certainly couldn’t do it without Santa,” said Huffert.
To make the experience even more authentic, conductors dressed in WWII attire greet guests and assist with seating. They’ll even punch your ticket.
When the train arrives back at the departure location, there will be time for photographs with Santa and his friends if weather permits. Cars are heated by kerosene heaters to help keep the chill away.
Tickets are $12 per person. Children 2 and under are free but must be sitting on a parent or caregiver's lap for the ride.
Though most of the guests will be families with children, Huffert said that there are some adults who take the ride just for fun.
“We do have people who bring children because Santa comes and visits the kids on the train and hands out treats, but we also have people who come without children,” she said. “We have a group of about 50 people who come every year just to spend family time to and a lot of them are older. We also get train enthusiasts who come from a distance just to ride the train. It really is for all ages and it gets you started off on the right foot for the Christmas season.”
And it benefits a great local cause, she added.
Train rides are held at 5 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com and searching Holiday Express Train Rides, or physical tickets can be purchased in-person at the Sunbury City Clerk's Office 225 Market Street, Sunbury (cash or check only).
“Ticket sales are going fast, so hopefully will be sold out by the weekend, but if we have some left they’ll be available first come first serve at the departure locations,” said Huffert.
