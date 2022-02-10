RICHFIELD — What do you get when you combine a Hollywood film team, a couple of crooks looking for quick cash, and plans for a new highway, all set in a small, hillbilly town deep in the Ozarks?
An entertaining good time, no doubt.
Richfield Life Ministries will present the musical, “Hollywood Hillbillies,” Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Dinner Theater presentations will begin at 6:30 p.m. each night, and a Dessert Theater will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
According to Joel Snyder, outreach pastor at Richfield Life Ministries and the producer/director of the show, the church has presented approximately a dozen dinner theaters over the last 11 years. The shows often draw more than 500 people.
“I try to do things that are entertaining, comical, and have quite a few participants,” Snyder said. “This one certainly fits the bill.”
The musical tells the story of the sleepy town of Happy Hollow being disrupted by the descent of a big-time movie producer looking to make a flick about “Life in the Hills.” In addition, a couple of crooks discover a fortune under the property of an elderly woman (featuring the song, “Granny’s Got Gas”) and plans for a new highway coming through the town threaten to blow it off the map.
“This production has a lot of funny characters,” Snyder said, adding that he thinks the audiences will enjoy some of the “goofiness” it has to offer.
Jana Snyder is helping with the meal planning for the dinner theater and is also playing the part of Josephine, whom she describes as “a Hollywood woman who has no time for anything hillbilly, but finds herself stuck in her husband’s hometown for a couple of days despite her insistence that she should be able to return to the high-class city life.”
Even so, she said the character learns to appreciate life in the hillbilly community over time.
Jana said preparing for the role was somewhat challenging, since she is “a pretty low maintenance country girl myself.”
She thinks the audience will really enjoy the show and the chance to just get out and have fun.
“I hope they will be able to relax, enjoy a great meal, and laugh, because that seems like something we all need to do more.”
Snyder said he has enjoyed spending time with the cast and crew, cooks and servers, which numbers well over 50 people. In addition, he said, “I love the technical aspect and also seeing everything come together in the end.”
Reservations can be made online at tinyurl.com/rlmctheater or by calling the church office at 717-694-3490 during regular business hours. The cost for the dinner theater is $15, and $7 for children 5 to 10 years old. The dessert theater is $7 per person. Children under 5 are free for all shows.
The dinner theater menu includes pulled pork, chicken thighs, oven browned potatoes, green beans, macaroni and cheese, salad, drinks and dessert.
Richfield Life Ministries is located along Route 35 on the east end of Richfield. The dinner theater will be held in the Family Life Center. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.