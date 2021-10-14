SUNBURY – Dorothy never did get to ride in the Great and Powerful Oz’s balloon, but we have a chance for a ride this weekend.

Spyglass Ridge Winery is hosting a Hot Air Balloon Festival Friday through Sunday, with live music, arts and craft vendors, and of course, balloon rides.

The winery hosted another hot air balloon show several years ago involving Geisinger Medical Center. Spyglass has had so many inquiries about that one that, when they were contacted by Endless Mountains Hot Air Balloons, they decided to host one again.

“We’re hoping to make it an annual event,” said Michelle Morgan, winery/brewery marketing manager, adding that they’re already planning for Columbus Day weekend next year.

The event starts Friday at 5 p.m. with tethered balloon rides and Balloon Glow. The Billy Joel Experience, a tribute band, will perform at approximately 6:30 p.m.

“They’re really wonderful,” Morgan said.

During the concert, the hot air balloons will be set up on the hill with lights on them.

“It’s really a beautiful sight,” Morgan said. “They’re going to choreograph a light show with the balloons too.”

Saturday starts bright and early with untethered balloon rides from 7:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. To purchase untethered balloon rides, please call 570-286-9911. Tethered balloon rides are available on Friday and Saturday at $20 per person on a first-come, first-served basis.

Live music on Saturday will be provided by the Gabe Stillman Band, Runaway Stroller and Whiskey Grin, and vendors will sell a variety of arts and crafts.

Sunday’s music will be provided by Celtic Wood & Wires, and Sasparilla.

“It’s just going to be a really nice morning into afternoon,” Morgan said, “with music on the stage, craft vendors and food trucks. And our restaurant at the brewery will be open too.”

“What isn’t there to like about hot air balloons?” asked Tom Webb, owner of Spyglass Ridge Winery. “It’s family fun, and it’s something you don’t see often.”

“We want to make another great event at Spyglass,” Morgan said. “We love providing events like this for people in the area.”

Tickets for the Friday night concert and Balloon Glow, as well as the Saturday and Sunday Field Pass, are on sale at: https://myclicktickets.com/productlists/Q4GDPK00PGCS1.

To purchase untethered balloon rides ($225.00 per person, limited availability), please call 570-286-9911.

Tethered balloon rides available on Friday and Saturday at $20 per person on a first-come, first-served basis.

n Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com

If you go

What: Hot Air Balloon Festival

When: Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Spyglass Ridge Winery and Three Beards Brewing, 105 Carroll Rd., Sunbury

How much: Friday night, $40 (VIP $200). Saturday, $15 (Good for Saturday and Sunday)

More information: “Spyglass Ridge Winery” on Facebook or 570-286-9911

SIDEBAR:

Hot Air Balloon Festival schedule

Friday

6:30 p.m. – The Billy Joel Experience.

Saturday

7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. - Untethered balloon rides. Tethered rides throughout the day.

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. - Craft and art vendors

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. - Gabe Stillman Band

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. - Runaway Stroller

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. - Whiskey Grin

Sunday

7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. - Untethered balloon rides.

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. - Craft and art vendors

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. - Celtic Wood & Wires

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Sasparilla