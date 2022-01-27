SUNBURY — Enjoy a different take on music from “a player’s player” when a Lancaster musician stops in at a local garage-style lounge.
Hunter Root, lead guitarist, singer and songwriter from Lancaster-based Medusa Disco, will perform Friday night at 8 p.m. at The Duck-In.
Ed Krepps, bartender at the Duck-In, met Root when Krepps managed the former Route 61 Roadhouse, in Sunbury. The Duck-In is located behind the Squeeze-In, a popular hot dog restaurant on Market Street.
“His band was one of our favorite sets,” Krepps said. “They were upbeat and lively, and they drew a fun crowd.”
Root has been playing with Medusa’s Disco since 2012 but will perform solo at The Duck-In’s more intimate setting. He plays a “blend of acoustic rock, folk, and grunge with a 60s psychedelic and surf rock flair,” he said.
“He plays sometimes in Selinsgrove, to great acclaim,” Krepps said. “He’s just a great guy.”
“I heard about The Duck-In from Ed Krepps, the owner of 61 Roadhouse that recently closed down next door,” Root said. “Medusa’s Disco used to play that venue all the time and we loved it. He reached out about playing his new venue, and we’ve always had a good working relationship, so I took the gig.”
Root does a lot of original songs, Krepps said. As an indication of his regard for Root’s music, he said he invited Root to perform “in the interest of keeping good music flowing through Sunbury.” He called Root a player’s player, referring to his technical proficiency of his craft.
“He’s polished,” Krepps said. “Most of what he does isn’t stuff you hear every day. He’s just a breath of fresh air. He’s an inspired composer, singer-songwriter and player.”
Hot dogs from the Squeeze In will be available for purchase, along with snacks and The Duck-In’s liquor menu.
“If you are a lover of live music, I would encourage you to come out,” Root said. “I am adamant about singing from the heart with passion. The stripped-down acoustic feel creates an intimate atmosphere paired with the tension of raw, roaring vocals and dynamic acoustic guitar playing.
“Lots of people say I have a unique voice, as well. Come see for yourself.”
