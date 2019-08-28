Rock band Hybrid Ice, which this year celebrates the 50th anniversary of its founding in Danville, will perform at Rock’n on the River Saturday.
Proceeds from the event will be used for the care, training and equipment needed for puppy, Rooster, the Montour County sheriff’s office new German Shepherd, who will become a drug detection dog. He will make an appearance early in the event.
The idea to have Hybrid Ice perform came after Jim Paugh and Mick Brady had finished work on a building on Paugh’s property a quarter mile from the Danville Soccer Complex.
“We were admiring the building and Jim said Hybrid Ice can fit there,” Brady said. “The idea just mushroomed from there. It turned out they had an open date on Aug. 31,” he said.
Brady wanted the event to benefit a great cause. Montour County Sheriff “Ray (Gerringer) and I have been lifelong friends and I told him I’d like to raise money for the dog. I was involved with another dog fundraiser,” Brady said.
“Ray said it was a wonderful idea,” Brady said.
“Jim and I have been overwhelmed with the support from the community,” he said. Financial and material donations received include rolls, hamburgers and hotdogs for the event. The grounds open at 4 p.m.
“We want to thank people for being so gracious,” he said.
He said Larry’s Lumber donated $600 worth of lumber for the stage base along the Susquehanna River at 1638 River Dr.
The City Limits, from New Jersey, will be the opening act at 5 p.m. followed by Hybrid Ice playing two sets starting at 6:30 p.m.
People can park at the soccer complex, along East Market Street. A shuttle bus will run continuously to the grounds from 4 to 10 p.m.
Brady and Paugh said the Danville Area Community Center allowed them to use the complex for parking. “We will have more than enough parking,” he said. Parking is also available at the grounds.
Bob Richardson, who plays keyboard with Hybrid Ice, said the band includes original members Rusty Foulke and Rick Klinger. Foulke plays guitar and Klinger is their drummer. Vocalist Chris Alburger and bass player Jason Schaffer are also part of the group. “We all sing,” Richardson said.
There will also be a pig roast and chicken barbecue, Rock God Brewery, other drinks and fireworks by Whitenight’s of Riverside. The entrance fee is $10. Food and drinks cost extra.
“Everything will be reasonably priced,” Brady said.
People should bring chairs or blankets.
Richardson said they will play some of their own songs plus cover songs.
They perform every year with a Legends of Rock cruise or at a resort with famous singers from Kansas, the Beaver Brown Band and others “who have become like family,” he said.
Hybrid Ice has produced three CDs with classics of their own such as “Magdelene,” Scars On My Heart” and “Looking Glass.”
They have performed with The Beach Boys, Toto, Bad Company, Ted Nugent, Hall & Oats, Todd Rundgren, Kansas, Foreigner, Joan Jett, Steppenwolf, 38 Special, The Outlaws, and the Dixie Dregs.
Their tour schedule is available at hybridice.net and Facebook.
Drug dog in training
Rooster lives with Deputy Sheriff and K-9 Program Handler Ryan King and his wife, Tracie. He was purchased with donations from individuals and businesses with no tax dollars involved, Gerringer said.
After he is trained and certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association, King will retire Cash, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in narcotics detection and as a patrol dog. Rooster will train with the same master trainer Cash works with monthly.
Gerringer said Rooster will work strictly in narcotics detection. He will also be available to help other law enforcement agencies in the area. King expects him to be on duty sometime next year.
Gerringer started the K-9 program in 1982 with Dewido, a German shepherd who worked with him through 1989. He worked with a second dog Murphy starting in 1990 for six years. King restarted the program in 2003.