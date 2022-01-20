WILLIAMSPORT — The spontaneity and unexpectedness of improvisation. The zaniness and incredulity of hypnotism. Both are fun forms of entertainment, but put them together and you have … a stage full of ordinary people doing hysterically funny, unpredictable improv skits.
The Center for the Arts will host HYPROV, a show combining hypnotism and improv, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The performance invites audience members interested in being hypnotized to fill out an application beforehand. Twenty will be chosen to come up on stage and be put under hypnosis by master hypnotist Asad Mecci — that process alone gives the audience some good laughs. From those 20, five will be selected to participate in the improv act while under hypnosis, guided and manipulated by Colin Mochrie, best known for his appearances on TV’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”
HYPROV was co-created by Mochrie and Mecci in 2016 at Toronto’s Second City.
“This is a totally unique concept — combining hypnosis with improv — resulting in a hilarious night out,” said Hannah Stember, public relations consultant and representative of the tour.
“I’ve been hypnotizing people for 20 years, but when I studied improv, I had an epiphany: hypnosis could unlock the comedic genius in everyday people and turn them into pros,” Mecci said in a press release. “You never know which participants will go under hypnosis and for how long. But that’s part of the show and what adds to the laughs.”
Mochrie said that when they tried the show for the first time on stage, he was “absolutely petrified.”
“Then I thought, ‘Let’s just see where this takes us,’” he said. “Adding in the element of hypnosis to improv really allows people to let their guard down and have fun in a scene. They’re certainly the most interesting stage partners I’ve ever had!”
HYPROV started in 2019, just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. Still, Mochrie and Mecci have toured in Canada, Scotland, England and all over the United States.
“The show is hilarious,” said Courtney Fowler, coordinator of marketing communications at the CAC. “Asad’s showmanship is remarkable. He is not only a master hypnotist but an expert entertainer. Colin more than lives up to his reputation as a comedy icon and is a delight to work with.”
In accordance with current CDC guidelines, the Community Arts Center will require masks indoors for everyone regardless of their vaccination status. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.caclive.com.
Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com.