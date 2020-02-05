Put a little sparkle in your winter by strolling through downtown Lewisburg and Hufnagle Park to see 36 glittering ice sculptures. While you’re there, take advantage of the variety of entertainment options.
The Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival runs Friday and Saturday, with the traditional Polar Bear Plunge, Hidden Lewisburg Walking Tour and children’s games hosted by River Valley Nature School from midmorning to 1 p.m. It also includes chocolate tours, an A Capella concert, places to donate for worthy causes, an Après Ski Party and lots of other fun activities.
“I think one of the first things that makes the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival special is that it is something to do in what is normally the coldest part of winter,” said Ellen J. Ruby, executive director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. “It gives you a reason to bundle up, get out of the house and come downtown to see the unique ice sculptures and enjoy the festive atmosphere.”
People are naturally drawn to the translucence and temporary nature of the ice sculptures, said Ernie DiMartino, president of DiMartino Ice, in Jeannette, and working with First Night Ice Carvers, based in State College. It’s also fun to watch the carvers creating statues out of blocks of ice. That will start with sculpting a Bucknell Bison sometime around 10 a.m. on Friday in front of the post office at Third and Market streets.
“After Bucknell’s Bison is carved and on display, the carvers will head down to Hufnagle Park, where they will create the Wishing Well sponsored by Weis Markets. All money collected is donated to the Central PA Food Bank,” Ruby said. “The feature of the festival is called Interlocking Hearts, sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital, which is celebrating ‘Rock Red for Healthy Hearts’ during the month of February.”
New this year is the Stay Rad Lewisburg Après Ski Party at Brasserie Louis, on Market Street, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday night.
In collaboration with Gilson Snow, the patio party centers around a fire pit and invites people to arrive wearing their “funkiest Après Ski outfit” and enjoy drink samplings from Holla Vodka. Prizes for the best costume include a one-of-a-kind Stay Rad snowboard.
“It’s a great kickoff for the Ice Festival,” said Tanner Spaid, floor manager and event coordinator at Gilson Snow. “It’s also an awesome restaurant and brew pub. Come relax at the end of the week, dress up and act goofy just like we all like to do.”
More information can be found at “Gilson Snow” on Facebook.
No matter how cold it is, there will be swimming. Or at least, a quick dip at 2 p.m. Saturday, when Polar Bear Plunge participants splash into the Susquehanna River at the Lewisburg Landing on the intersection of Front and St. George streets.
For the 12th year, Brushstrokes Gallery, Art Supplies, and Framing will host their weekend-long Warm Your Heart event accepting donations for local pet shelters and rescues. Items needed are pet food, clean blankets, collars, leashes, dog and cat toys and treats, beds, towels, cleaning supplies and cash.
“We fill both windows with supplies then take them to the rescues,” said Kathy Snyder, co-owner of Brushstrokes Gallery, adding that they raised between $1,500 and $1,600 last year. “I think it’s really important.”
Brushstrokes also offers “little original animal paintings” created by local artists and selling for $25.
“We have people waiting for them,” Snyder said. “Our artists feel good because they’re giving back, and our rescues really appreciate it.”
More information can be found at “Brushstrokes Gallery, Art Supplies, and Framing” on Facebook or at 570-523-7911.
“I love that it is a total collaboration,” Ruby said of the Festival. “We have many downtown businesses sponsoring sculptures. We have off-Market Street businesses as sponsors. We have local businesses and organizations that support the downtown sponsoring sculptures, including Evangelical Community Hospital, who is our overall festival sponsor.
“In addition to all the many sponsors from downtown and throughout the region, we also have an incredible group of non-profit organizations that help or hold activities during the festival so there is a variety of activities going on throughout the day on Friday and Saturday.”
Saturday events include children’s games in Hufnagle Park, hosted by River Valley Nature School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Frosty 5K with registration at 8 a.m. and the race starting at 9:30 a.m., Donald Heiter Community Center Chocolate tour from 1 to 5 p.m. and STEM activities at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.