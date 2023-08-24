BLOOMSBURG — Nothing keeps art fresh like doing it a different way each time, giving both musicians and listeners a satisfying experience.
The Bennett Matteo Band (BMB) will perform Wednesday, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at The Exchange on East Main Street.
According to their website, Jade Bennett and Gino Matteo “met in 2010 in Southern California at a gig. Gino ended up sitting in with Jade and once she started singing, he knew they had to play together.” In time they formed the Bennett Matteo Band, with Gino writing and playing guitar while Jade provides vocals.
BMB, described as “extremely improvisational,” performed at The Exchange a year ago, said Oren Helbok, executive director of the Exchange.
“Jade Bennett has a really terrific voice, a powerhouse voice,” Helbok said, adding when asked about the improvisational description, “If you heard them before, you will undoubtedly hear a different version now.”
The Bennett Matteo Band calls their music desert funk, desert soul, said Tina Terry, booking agent for BMB.
“The name on their new release from Gulf Coast Records is ‘Shake the Roots,’” she said. “That is what audiences should expect. They shake up the rock-and-roll. It’s everything-American music, with soulful vocals and high energy guitar.”
The Bennett Matteo Band is part of The Exchange’s Destination Blues Listening Room which, according to their website, “offers a unique opportunity for music lovers: all of the advantages of a private house concert, where every attendee can talk with the musicians, where attendees and musicians share the music in a way only possible in such a small venue, but open to the public.”
BYOB is permitted. Learn more about the band at BennettMatteoBand.com.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com