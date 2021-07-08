LEWISBURG — The popular Lewisburg Sidewalk Chalk Festival began approximately 17 years ago, and it has continued to grow each year. After a virtual event last year due to COVID, artists are excited to decorate the sidewalks of Market Street with their chalk art once again this summer. The festival will be held on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
For the first time this year, registration opens at 11 a.m.
The event was begun by the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership; the Lewisburg Arts Council began overseeing it in 2008.
“This is a family-friendly event and is very popular with kids of all ages,” said Barbara Baker, Lewisburg Arts Council board member and festival co-chair alongside Rob Kochik. According to Baker, each year until 2020, the number of participants increased.
In 2011, they had 117 registered participants, and in 2019, they had 187, she said, “but we always have artists who prefer to draw without registering or families and friends that work together.”
Baker encourages people to “come in town, draw on the sidewalks, and enjoy the fun of being part of a community with your friends and family, especially after a year of being inside.”
According to Baker, there was much less participation in the virtual event last year, so organizers were cautiously optimistic as they began planning for an in-person event again this year. In their planning, she said, they instituted COVID precautions. Participants will be asked to wear masks and social distance in order to protect their youngest artists.
In addition, registration is online this year at http://bit.ly/LewisburgChalk. Each registrant will be sent a number that identifies his or her age group; this number must be clearly displayed on the artwork in order to be judged. For those who can’t register online, a registration table will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in front of Brushstrokes, 340 Market St.
There is no precise start time for participants this year, so they can draw at any time during the day.
This year’s age groups for the competition are 6 and under, 7-9, 10-12, 13-18, and 19 and older.
Each registrant is given a number based on his or her age group, then they are allowed to draw anywhere within the permitted area. This year, that area is on both sides of Market Street, from Fifth to Front streets, except in front of the post office building where the featured artist, Colleen Walsh, will be drawing throughout the day. Progress photos will be posted on the Lewisburg Arts Council Facebook page.
Another featured treat this year is live music by the local DePotorLand Band, who will be playing on the grassy space beside the post office that evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Their setlist will include a song they wrote in 2018 specifically to honor the Lewisburg Sidewalk Chalk Festival. A music video of the song, “Sidewalk Chalk (There’s a Festival),” is available for viewing on YouTube.
The band has been playing together since 2009. Members include Joe DeCristopher, guitar, vocals and songwriter; Fred Strickland, five-string electric bass, vocals, and songwriter; and George Potor, guitar, vocals and songwriter. In typical years, they can be found playing at coffee shops, bars, restaurants and community events throughout central Pennsylvania. Their last live performance was on Leap Year Day last year, for which they also wrote a song. Throughout the COVID shutdowns, Potor said they continued to rehearse virtually, and even were joined by an old friend on keyboards and vocals from his living room in Portland. During that time, they also wrote and learned a number of new songs. They have enjoyed beginning to rehearse again in person and are looking forward to live performances, including their upcoming gig at the Lewisburg Sidewalk Chalk Festival. This will be their third time performing for the event.
“Downtown Lewisburg is always filled with wonderful energy at Sidewalk Chalk,” Potor said. “It’s family friendly, folks stroll by to check out the drawings-in-progress and the post office apple tree provides nice shade for the band. Folks stop and listen, give us updates on the colorful creations they’re seeing emerge from the chalk, and then keep working their way down the block.
“It’s always a delightful feeling playing music outdoors,” he added. “Plus, just playing out again will surely be good.”
Artists are asked to bring their own chalk and to spread out to leave more space between family groups this year.
Participants 12 years old and younger will receive a coupon for an ice cream treat, courtesy of The Lewisburg Deli. Coupons can be picked up at the registration table beginning at 11 a.m. Pelican Snoballs truck will also be available at the Mifflinburg Bank and Trust parking lot, 500 Market St., from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The top three creations in each of the five age groups will receive prizes, courtesy of Brushstrokes, Purity Candy, Pelican’s Snoballs, and Evangelical Community Hospital. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. Artists do not need to be present to win. There is no fee to register.
At their station in front of Brushstrokes, the Lewisburg Arts Council will be available to answer questions. From there they will also award the prizes.
Winners of the chalk art competition will be decided by a pair of judges for each age group. However, Baker is quick to point out, “We want to encourage the fun of drawing on the sidewalk rather than the prize.”
The fun surrounding the whole event is what Emma Bailey, 12, of Lewisburg, has especially enjoyed about participating in the festival for the past few years.
Though she hasn’t won any awards, she said, “that doesn’t really matter for me. I just enjoy the fun of drawing.” In the past, she has drawn a beach scene and the Disney castle.
“I also like doing things outdoors, so this was a nice opportunity,” she said.
Bailey said members of her neighborhood typically go to the festival together and then go out to eat downtown and shop. She also enjoys walking up and down the sidewalks, looking at all of the other artwork.
“This year I am really looking forward to getting to be creative with my friends and seeing what we can all make with some pieces of chalk!” she said.
Baker admits that is her favorite part of the event as well.
“Watching all the kids drawing so intensely on the sidewalk is so enjoyable,” she said. “You can’t imagine how covered in chalk some of them are. Some artists spend hours and even days planning their pictures.”
For more information, visit www.lewisburgartscouncil.com, check out the Lewisburg Arts Council facebook page, or email chalkfest@lewisburgartscouncil.com. A rain date will be July 16; updates will be announced on the Facebook page.
Evangelical Community Hospital is sponsoring the festival this year.
Anyone who would like to be part of planning ways to make the festival even better in the future is encouraged to email volunteer@lewisburgartscouncil.com