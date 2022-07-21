MILTON — If practices like tarot, astrology and sound bath meditation have always caught your attention, you’ll appreciate an opportunity to sample them and get a feel for the ones that resonate with you.
AMOSS, a wellness shop in downtown Milton will present the town’s first-ever Be Well Festival on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Art Academy of Milton. General admission is $5 and VIP tickets are $25.
The festival will focus on self-care and relaxation as local experts share how various services can enhance a person’s daily life. Along with brief presentations every 30 minutes, guests can enjoy 5-minute trials for the services at a reduced rate.
“Our mission at AMOSS is to provide tools to help our clients elevate their self-care,” said Emily Gibson, owner and founder of AMOSS. “This can come in various forms, and with our team of experts we’ve found that even the most unusual practices can provide healing wherever you are on your journey.”
Lady Lucy, the in-house tarot reader from AMOSS and also at her own business, Blood & Sky, in South Williamsport, said the Be Well Festival can have a positive impact on the area.
“We put everything into everyone else,” she said. “You need to take time to invest in yourself and be well. You can’t care for others if you’re not caring for yourself.”
Both women acknowledged that some self-care practices are not well known or are negatively depicted in movies and social media.
“Tarot is a wonderful accompaniment to regular therapy because it provides a visual representation of how to handle a situation,” Gibson said. “Astrology can help us identify our strengths and opportunities so that we can be more successful in all areas of our lives. Sound bath meditation actually heals the body at a cellular level; these are a few examples but each service provider will have a brief 15-minute presentation to go into more detail.”
Lady Lucy strives to create the kind of comfortable atmosphere someone might get from visiting their grandmother while she’s making peppermint tea. Far from the dreaded movie scenes where a tarot reader always seems to flip over the Death card, she makes a point of telling clients only about things they can change themselves.
“We’re creators of our own destiny,” she said. “So I ask that the universe only show me what we have control over. It’s hardly spooky.”
VIP ticket holders are admitted to the event one hour earlier for the guided Sound Bath Meditation and the guided Yoga Flow. The VIP wristband grants “Fast Pass” accessibility to jump the line for services. All tickets provide access to the expert presentations every 30 minutes and 15 percent off at AMOSS for same-day shopping, along with other amenities.
Gibson encouraged anyone interested in self-care, wellness or spirituality to attend the festival, saying all of these concepts can coincide.
“This event is perfect for beginners who may not normally have access to such services and makes it very palatable, so even if you’re not so much into tarot or a specific service you can still watch it play out and see that it’s not so scary,” she said.
“Instead of investing (the full price) into these services, this is a nice way to dip your toes in for different ways of self-care that you might not be familiar with,” Lady Lucy said. “And all the experts are local.”
