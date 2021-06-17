DANVILLE — With plenty of trails and varied terrain, Pennsylvania offers ideal conditions for mountain biking. This weekend, individuals of all ages and skill levels are invited to take advantage of the natural resources in a first-ever festival created for celebrating and enjoying this very activity.
The Dirty Grin Mountain Bike Festival will be held Friday through Sunday at Hess Recreation Area.
The event is being spearheaded by North Branch Young Life, a faith-based nonprofit that works with high school and college students, as well as students with special needs.
Mike Hamme, area director for the organization, is coordinating the event along with his fellow staff member Sam Crone. He said that while they are always looking for ways to raise money for their mission, they wanted to not just organize a typical fundraiser, but develop an event in which the community could really take part and enjoy.
“If we’re able to raise money through it, even better,” Hamme said. “But we wanted it to be about the community.”
Proceeds from the event will support North Branch Young Life as well as other partners who promote the health and wellness of youth in the region. Partner organizations making the event possible are Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau, Central Susquehanna Hammers, Ski Valley, Montour Area Recreation Commission, and Riverside Adventure Company.
“All of us are celebrating what we think is a hidden treasure,” Hamme said of the mountain bike trails in the area.
The planning committee has been talking about and organizing the event for the past year. One of their main priorities was to make it family-friendly, and open to everyone.
Festival-goers will have the opportunity to ride three trail systems in the area. They will also be able to compete, including in the Dirty Grin Games and winning a KOM in one of the Dirty Grin Segments.
The festival will also include camping, live music, food and clinics for the essentials as well as for advanced riding skills led by National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) coach Ben Tufford of Cognition Coaching. Hamme said that while the clinics are limited this year, it is something they would like to grow in future years.
The event will also include a three-mile, NICA-level “tune-up” course to offer local association members a chance to practice before the official season begins in August.
Hamme said the three major trails in the area — Geisinger Stewardship Trails, Hopewell Park, and the Natalie trail that is part of the Weiser State Forest near Mount Carmel — offer perfect conditions for mountain bike enthusiasts. Compared to other parts of the state, there is much more variety, from “really challenging climbs to really exciting downhills to rocky terrain, to the more clean and smooth trails — there’s a little bit of everything in this area,” Hamme said, adding that having such gems in their backyard has helped the local team, Central Susquehanna Hammers, to do so well in the state competitions.
He hopes that the festival will draw both the local community and those from outside of the area, who can discover the area as a “destination spot,” a region that takes great pride in the well-maintained trails.
Danville native Van Wagner will be one of the local artists providing live music for the festival, along with Tim Latshaw, Woody Wolfe, and Willie Jack & the Northern Light. He said the event is extra special for him.
“The Hess field area, where Mahoning Creek meets Bald Top Mountain is one of my favorite places,” Wagner said. “The idea of playing live music at the foot of my childhood home is pretty special to me.”
Wagner said he has been on a road trip of performing concerts throughout Pennsylvania, and “This concert will literally be a homecoming for me that weekend,” he said.
Wagner creates a unique set list for each of his concerts, and he doesn’t reveal his song choices until showtime. However, he can guarantee that visitors to the festival will especially enjoy the live music this weekend.
“To catch Tim Latshaw, Woody Wolfe, and myself together at the same time doesn’t happen often,” he said. “There is bound to be some very unexpected musical magic between the three of us. You’ll have to be there to witness it.”
For registration and more information, including a schedule of events, visit www.dirtygrinmtbfestival.com. Local riders can use a special code — “hometownrider” — to enjoy 50 percent off registration.