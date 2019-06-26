Organizers of the Second Annual Taste of the Nations Food Festival are hoping for a crowd in excess of 3,000 this year.
Last year’s attendance was estimated at 2,000, said Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler.
“Judging from social media, we are hoping for 3,000 to 3,500,” she said.
The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Danville. There is no admission fee.
The alliance will sponsor the event again this year along Mill Street, which will be closed to traffic to West Mahoning Street. There will be parking available beyond East and West Mahoning streets and behind Mill Street businesses. There will not be a shuttlebus for the event.
Food offerings will include Italian, Greek, Indian, Pakistani, Mexican, Polish, Chinese and more.
“This is something unique and different with this variety of foods that we hope will appeal to more people,” Dressler said.
Kayla Gross, alliance executive assistant, said vendors and food trucks are expected from areas including Herndon, Riverside, Bloomsburg and Muncy.
About 30 food vendors and food trucks will be set up along the street.
In addition, there will be some vendors selling ethnic-related arts and crafts.
New entertainment will be the Sisters Arcana Belly Dancers, who will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The troupe is made up of Shana Flynn, Linwe Telperion and Nicole Renee. Renee will not be in Danville that day, Telperion said.
While they aren’t really sisters, they have been dancing together for three years. “We danced for various years before that,” Telperion said.
“We’re really excited to come to this venue. It sounds like it will be great and we hope everyone has a really fun time,” she said.
The troupe members are from the Hazleton, Jim Thorpe and Leighton areas and met at a belly dancing class where they danced together for one and a half years.
After their instructor moved across the country, “everyone was sad and the three of us decided we can still get together and have fun and perform,” she said.
They entertain at festivals, street fairs and for private parties in the region.
After they perform, the Iron Ukulele Benders will play.
There will also be a bounce house for kids.
“We hope it grows each year,” Dressler said.
Proceeds go to alliance events to promote the downtown. For more information, visit visitdanvillepa.org or call the business alliance at 570-284-4502.