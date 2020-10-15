SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna Valley Mall will host Into the Spin on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. for a live, outdoor concert in the mall parking lot. Tickets are $10, but free for frontline medical workers and firefighters, police, EMTs, etc. A warmup band, Billy and Matthew Bellino and Nick Dorkoski, will perform at 6:30 p.m.
Into the Spin is an eight-member band with an extensive song list covering the 1960s through the 21st century, everything from Neil Diamond and the Rolling Stones, to Pat Benatar and Journey, to Lady Gaga and John Legend. Their music draws people onto the dance floor.
“We’re going to be out there on a flatbed truck,” said Jeremy Hummel, band leader and drummer for Into the Spin and co-founding member of Breaking Benjamin. He noted the “stage” will be located between Applebee’s and the former J.C. Penney store. “We’re going to have it set up like a big concert event, with screens so people farther away can still see.”
Food trucks, including Butcher Smokehouse Fix, Emily’s Lunchbox and Twists N Splits, will offer a variety of meals and snacks.
Hummel happily accepted the mall’s offer to perform. Along with the chance to honor first responders and frontline workers, he appreciated the fact that the event will be held outdoors.
“We liked the element of following careful social distancing protocol,” he said. “I think, depending upon what people have been doing, a lot of them are feeling a little bit isolated. This kind of gives them a chance to come together again in the community to experience good, positive vibes and still feel comfortable doing that.”
“I think most people are tired of staying at home and not going out and enjoying the things they normally would be enjoying, such as concerts,” said Sharon Leonard, marketing manager at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. The audience will enjoy “upbeat music by a local band and a feel-good feeling by giving back to the community’s first responders.”
Tickets must be purchased through Eventbrite, found on the Susquehanna Valley Mall’s Facebook page. Ticket holders will be assigned to a parking space, where they can then get out of their cars and relax on lawn chairs and blankets. They will be permitted to walk to the food trucks and restrooms, but are encouraged to stay in their area otherwise, Leonard said.
To maintain a safe occupancy level and follow CDC guidelines, limited tickets will be available. Masks must be worn when entering but can be removed once people are parked in their designated space. Pets are not allowed. Backpacks are permitted but subject to search.
Into the Spin has done other outdoor events over the summer, and they are looking forward to performing to honor the people who help all of us.
“It will be a great opportunity to feel some connecting with people,” Hummel said, “and doing it with music is awesome.”
The Susquehanna Valley Mall extends a special thank-you to their sponsors: Hub’s Medical Supplies, Aubrey Alexander Toyota, Weis Markets and Sunbury Motors. Also Purdy Insurance, NRG Controls, Riteway Sealing & Paving, Sire Advertising, Cole’s Hardware, United Rental and many more.