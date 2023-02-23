NORTHUMBERLAND — Pineknotters will be the place to go Thursday to enjoy music that gets the whole crowd involved.
Guitar player Irv Ball will perform 7 to 9 p.m. at Pineknotter Brewing Company (PBC), on Front Street.
“Irv has been performing at Pineknotter for a while now,” said Brandon Fisher, co-owner of PBC along with his father, Tread Fisher, and brother, Derek Fisher. “He always brings a fun and energetic crowd. We look forward to having him back.”
Ball plays a wide variety of music from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, mostly staying in the ’70 – ’80 era.
“I see 20-year-olds and people my parents’ age in the crowd. I start out with what I consider to be safe songs that everyone’s going to recognize and not hate,” Ball said. “I try to feel the crowd out and play the stuff people know.”
He also likes to throw in a surprise every now and then, something that makes people say, “Oh, my gosh, I haven’t heard this in years!” His performances often lead to the whole bar joining in to sing old favorites.
“I have a lot of followers that come out and see me play,” Ball said. “We always have a good time. Really friendly people singing along … it’s a lot of fun.”
Pineknotter Brewing Company was started by the Fisher family because they are Northumberland natives and wanted to have a place for local residents to gather. It offers 10 beers on tap, specialty cocktails, adult slushies and local spirits and wine. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday they serve pizza made in-house, Fisher said. They have a different food truck each Saturday.
“People really seem to enjoy live music at Pineknotter,” Fisher said. “It’s a great time to meet up with friends, sit back, relax and enjoy your favorite local musician.”
