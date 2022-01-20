Get ready for an hour of jokes, funny stories, and lots of laughs, as Sunbury’s Pedro Reyes brings his comedy routine to Iron Vines Winery for “Comedy Night,” tonight from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m., 322 Raspberry Ave., Sunbury.
Reyes is the host of the winery’s stand up comedy open mic, held every third Thursday of the month. The event welcomes comedians to share their jokes or stories on stage.
Originally from Manhattan, New York, and now living in Sunbury, Reyes has been in the area now for more than 20 years. He studied for two and a half years at the Art Institute online in 2014 and was originally a CNA for 10 years. You might say Reyes is a “jack of all trades” — he is also a painter/muralist with a license to practice cosmetology and soon will have a license to practice barbering. Currently, he has been completing curricular hours to receive both his cosmetology and barbering licenses.
“Although for about 10 years I have been wanting to do comedy,” Reyes said, “it was not until this past year where I found the opportunity to perform at an open mic in town.”
Reyes has already performed at Iron Vines Winery and McGuigan’s in Sunbury, and the Bull Run Inn in Lewisburg.
“I am most comfortable with engaging and riffing back-and-forth with audience members,” he said. “But I do my best to exercise material that I have worked on, often writing new material every week.”
“He has an open mic style, and anyone can join in and tell a joke or a funny story,” said Jessica Reichner, manager of Iron Vines Winery. “It’s a fun time, so come out for a laugh with Pedro Reyes.”
Reyes said watching an audience laugh at his routines gives him satisfaction and joy for a lot of reasons.
“Knowing that a joke works or how to productively adjust a joke to work allows me to thoughtfully work on communication,” he said. “Stand-up offers me the opportunity to work on my self-confidence, therefore allowing me to be more productive at work, more capable of achieving career goals, and being a better communicator amongst family friends and everyone in the zeitgeist of things.”
In the short term, Reyes’ career goals are to become a master barber and build a mobile parlor service that accommodates people who are unable to travel to an actual salon or barbershop. His long-term goal is to become an influencer to all seeking hope and positive change for themselves.
“My life goal is to become one of the greatest painters and artists to ever live,” he said. “And lastly, my comedic goal is to be able to successfully perform to any and all audiences.”