Traditional folk and roots musician Jake Blount will perform on Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., in downtown Lewisburg.
Jake Blount is an award-winning banjoist, fiddler, singer and ethnomusicologist based in Providence, R.I. He is half of the internationally touring duo Tui, a 2020 Strathmore Artist in Residence and a board member of Bluegrass Pride. He is a 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize.
Blount specializes in the music of Black communities in the southeastern United States and in the regional style of the Finger Lakes, New York.
A versatile performer, Blount interpolates blues, bluegrass and spirituals into the old-time string band tradition he belongs to. He foregrounds the experiences of queer people and people of color in his work. He has claimed first place in both the Banjo and the Traditional Band categories at the prestigious Appalachian String Band Music Festival in Clifftop, W.Va.
His first full-length solo album, Spider Tales, is out on Free Dirt Records & Service Co. It debuted at no. 2 on the Billboard bluegrass chart; received positive coverage from NPR, Rolling Stone and Billboard, among others, and earned five out of five stars as The Guardian’s Folk Album of the Month.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 62+, $10 for youth 18 and under, $10 for Bucknell employees, free for Bucknell students and $10 for Non-Bucknell students (limit 2).
Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
Seating for the spring 2022 season is general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved. Masks are required for the performance.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
For more information about this event, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by email at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
For more information about the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, go to Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter or search for the Weis Center on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.