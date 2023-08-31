LEWISBURG — Experience fresh, unique jazz in a venue where audiences can relax and focus on the music.
Lockdown North, a jazz quintet, will perform Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Ruth L. Blankenship Concert Series at First Baptist Church, on Third Street.
The group was created when Key West musician Larry Smith returned home to Danville to spend more time with his mother just as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down facilities, including the one where she was living. Larry used the time to immerse himself in composing without having to deal with the distractions of normal life.
He and his brother, Ed Smith, who was in his final year as musical director of Selinsgrove Area High School, assembled a group of musicians to help develop and eventually perform Larry’s compositions.
Lockdown North consists of pianist/composer Larry Smith, Ed Smith on trumpet and flugelhorn, bassist Nelson Rodriguez-Parada, drummer Pat Long, and guitarist Louie Land.
“In that time of basically solitary confinement, my brother Ed brought me a keyboard, and I liked it,” Larry Smith said.
Along with visiting his mother every day, with masks and through Plexiglass windows — “That was terrible,” Ed Smith said — Larry started writing songs inspired by experiences of the time, with titles like “Impressions of the Insurrection,” “The Insider,” referring to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi being accused of insider trading, and “Hess Field Strut,” referring to Danville’s Hess Recreation Area where Larry and his wife walked each day.
The quintet rehearsed at Susquehanna University on Thursdays.
“That was the only thing I did musically,” Larry said. “I looked forward to those Thursday nights.”
Larry and his wife, singer Christine Cordone, made their living through music for 15 years in Woodstock, New York. For a time he wrote jingles for CBS television. After moving to Key West, he became known as the go-to guy for a wide array of jazz standards, although he doesn’t consider himself a jazz musician.
“I think I’m a composer who likes to improvise,” he said.
In writing for a group, proficiency is not as important to him as getting behind the group effort. He tries to see what each musician can bring to the table and create the best positions for them to succeed.
“The dilemma for all of us is to try to relay my idea of the music to these guys and then make them polished enough to break down the polish and then bring their own selves to the music,” he said. “They become co-composers, to an extent.”
Ed Smith retired in 2021 after 30 years as band director at Selinsgrove Area High School. He noted that there are many good musicians in the area, but he doesn’t know of any performing original jazz rather than imitating songs from popular groups.
“Jazzers don’t want to do that,” he said. “They want to be themselves and change it every, single time.”
Like Larry, he doesn’t see their music strictly as jazz.
“It’s a hodgepodge of all styles of music, and they’re all catchy,” Ed said. “You’ll be tapping your toes.”
“I think there are many different elements,” said Long, a professor of music and composition at Susquehanna University. “There are rock elements, rap elements. It’s very melodic. These are almost more like rock.”
Land, a proposal writer for an engineering firm, also writes poetry and fiction. He enjoys playing original music with the group.
“I really like digging into new tunes and trying to play music that’s asking a little more of the listener,” he said. “That’s been a lot of fun for me.”
“Jazz is my favorite music to play,” said bassist Nelson Rodriguez-Parada, who teaches orchestra and modern music at Shamokin Area High School. “It’s been a lot of fun playing with these guys.”
During the Pop-up Labor Day Concert, Larry has invited his wife as well as the Smiths’ cousin, singer and retired Selinsgrove High School music teacher Kathy Bartol, to join the band in a cameo to sing one of his songs penned during his Woodstock/NYC recording career. And Ed’s daughter, Liza Smith, will play violin on a beautiful jazz-waltz ballad entitled “Lockdown Waltz.”
“You’ll not hear this music anyplace else,” Larry Smith said. “It’s written by a composer who has been composing his whole life.”
Thanking Brett Hosterman for providing the perfect venue in the Ruth L. Blankenship Concert Series, Ed Smith said audiences can expect a new level of musicianship with Lockdown North.
“I would say, challenge yourself to come out and listen to it,” Ed said. “You won’t be disappointed.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com