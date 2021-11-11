RICHFIELD — Jeremy Goodling has been a soloist in the local Christian music scene for 30 years. But in recent years, his daughters — and sometimes his parents — have often joined him on stage, making music a true family affair.
For approximately 20 of those years, Jeremy Goodling has presented an annual anniversary concert through his home church, Niemonds Independent Church, at 36964 Route 35 in Richfield. This year, the concert will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday and will include his four teenage daughters as well as his parents, Dennis and Nancy Goodling.
Jeremy Goodling’s daughters, who perform as “The Goodling Girls,” have been singing with him since they were small and began showing a love and talent for music. Lydia, the oldest, is 16. She leads the praise team at their church, alongside her dad.
The triplets, Hope, Lily and Melinda, are 14. They also assist with the praise teams at their church.
On Sunday, they will perform their own set of recent contemporary worship music.
Jeremy Goodling said the girls each began joining him at his concerts when they were little, helping him out with a song. As they got older, they joined him a little more. For the last few years, they have added instruments to their repertoire. All have been taking piano lessons. Hope learned to play the drums and Lily the bass guitar. Melinda is learning to play the six-string guitar.
Jeremy Goodling also plays various instruments and provides backup for his daughters when they perform.
Occasionally, if his parents are in the audience at one of his concerts, he will ask them to come up and sing a song as well.
“They always have a song or two ready,” he said.
Jeremy Goodling said a good word to describe his concerts is “variety.” As a soloist, he specializes in southern gospel music, which he said has “a big mix of its own,” but he likes to also include a few contemporary songs. When his daughters join him, they offer more praise and worship music as well as some light contemporary selections. Each song has a message and purpose to encourage the audience.
“There is something all ages can enjoy from my concerts,” Jeremy Goodling said.
His love of music and performing was stirred by the many gospel concerts he attended with his grandparents all across Central Pennsylvania when he was young.
“I learned a lot listening to all the different music ministries by hearing different songs and studying how those groups presented the songs,” he said.
He grew up in Dressler’s Ridge in the eastern part of Juniata County, where he attended a little church and connected with some other youth who enjoyed singing. They traveled and performed together at local churches and events, and, eventually, Jeremy Goodling branched off as a soloist.
“Eventually I realized that I should sing for the Lord, and I was called to sing and travel,” he said. “It was what I was supposed to do.”
“My grandparents were very supportive and encouraging with my music ministry all those years from day one,” he added. “I miss them but know they are both in Heaven singing praises to our Lord and Savior Jesus.”
Meanwhile, Jeremy Goodling continues to do the same here. He said his mission is simple: “Sing for the Lord and direct folks to Jesus.”
His pastor at Niemonds Independent Church, Ron Berrus, confirms that that mission is going forward.
“Jeremy sings from his heart and his songs are gospel-centered,” Berrus said. “His girls assist in leading worship at Niemonds and love using their musical gifts to glorify God and encourage His people.”
Berrus urges people to come and experience the concert this Sunday.
“Come and be encouraged by this family of faithful followers of Jesus Christ,” he said.
Jeremy Goodling said that is what he wants people to experience the most that evening — encouragement.
“I love it when I’m singing a worshipful song and I can sense folks are worshiping the Lord with me through the songs,” he said. “Another great thing is when I pull one of those classic songs out, and I look at the older folks and I see their eyes light up.
“It’s great when you can do all that in one concert,” he said.
The concert on Sunday is free, but a freewill offering will be received. For more information, call 717-463-2063 or visit www.jeremygoodling.com.
Jeremy Goodling performs approximately 50 concerts throughout the central Susquehanna Valley each year.{p class=”p1”}