If you missed seeing “Jersey Boys” on Broadway, take heart. Four of the Boys are coming soon to a theater near you.
The Midtown Men will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport.
The group reunites stars from the original cast of Broadway’s “Jersey Boys,” which told the musical story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The Midtown Men have become the first vocal group ever formed by the principal cast of a high-profile Broadway show.
“The audience should expect a fun and upbeat show focused on the music of Franki Valli and the Four Seasons along with legendary hits from the 1960s that complement the group’s style,” said Emmalee Williams, marketing manager for the CAC.
The Midtown Men have been compared to the 1960s “Rat Pat,” which included Hollywood stars Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop. The Midtown Men have the same engaging energy, slick sophistication and “one-of-a-kind repartee.” Their concert features ’60s music from groups like The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Chicago, Elvis, The Temptations and, of course, The Four Seasons.
“Actually this is a show being brought in by William ‘Bill’ E. Nichols Jr., general manager of River Valley Transit, in celebration of their 50-year anniversary,” said Sharon Mack, executive director of the CAC. “It’s a big anniversary celebration for them.”
River Valley Transit began in 1969 under the Bureau of Transportation. Its name was changed in 2005 to River Valley Transit, reflecting its role in providing transportation in Lycoming and Clinton counties.
As stated on the CAC’s website, “River Valley Transit is proud to present the ‘Midtown Men’ as part of our 50th anniversary celebration and extends a thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible including M&T Bank, Susquehanna Paper & Sanitary Supply, Community Arts Center and Kiwanis State Convention.”
In describing The Midtown Men, The New York Times said, “Sidling up to the microphone, the singers had the air of the Rat Pack, Motown and a nightclub act rolled into one.”
The Men are accompanied by “an amazing and energetic seven-piece band,” Williams said.
“The music will give most of our audience a sense of nostalgia hearing the music they grew up on,” she said. “It will be a night of energizing music and incredible talent from the stars of Broadway’s ‘Jersey Boys.’”