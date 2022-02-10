SELINSGROVE — Because musicians become like family, when one recently went through a rough time, his friends banded together to help. With music, of course.
JESSE Rocks for Gary will take place Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight, at Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631. The benefit show will raise money for Gary Atherholt Sr. to help with medical and funeral expenses.
Local bands pitching in are Mile Hill, Tom Fitzgerald’s Eighty6 Band and Frogg Hammer, with JESSE wrapping up the night. A $10 donation will be asked at the door, and a 50/50 raffle will be held.
JESSE’s saxophone and keyboard player for 29 years, Atherholt suffered what doctors call a widow-maker heart attack this past August and had five heart bypasses. Following that, he had a horrible cough he just couldn’t shake, said his daughter, Stacey Martin, of Hummels Wharf.
Near the end of October, when Martin was recovering from gall bladder surgery, she was alarmed at how much worse the cough sounded. At the same time, her mother, Alice Atherholt, thought she had a stomach virus.
Martin insisted on taking her father to the hospital, where, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted. Alice also tested positive. Because she had had a kidney transplant 16 years ago, doctors tested her kidney function.
“The bloodwork came back showing she was in kidney failure,” Martin said. Alice, too, was admitted. “Then, all of a sudden, her breathing started going downhill. Twenty days into COVID.”
Both Gary and Alice were diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.
“They put both my parents together in the same room,” Martin said. “It was like a scene from ‘The Notebook.’”
Martin herself was soon diagnosed with COVID. Her brother flew in from Colorado to be with their parents while she recovered. Doctors didn’t expect either patient to survive.
After being transferred to the ICU, Alice had to be intubated and placed on round-the-clock dialysis care, but she succumbed to her illness. Martin was able to visit her just days before she died, Nov. 20, after being hospitalized for 27 days.
“It’s been a very difficult road, from the end of August,” Martin said. “It’s more than any family should have to bear.”
After days in the hospital and losing 70 pounds, Gary was discharged. Martin helped with his rehabilitation.
“Trying to learn how to walk, and losing your everything … I mean, my parents were married 49 years,” she said. “It’s really taken a toll, emotionally and physically.”
They were told it would take nine months to a year for Atherholt to recover, but Martin worked with him every day, walking at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. Now he has about 95 percent of his former abilities back and has regained some weight.
“My dad was told he would never be able to play the saxophone again,” Martin said. “At the benefit concert, he is going to play one song on the sax.”
Both Martin and her father are looking forward to that.
“Returning to the band is actually giving him a purpose in life,” she said. “He misses my mom so much. But the band has always been his constant. He’s been with it so long.”
‘Like my brother’
Because Atherholt was retired, he and Alice relied on her income. Her kidney transplant made it difficult to purchase health insurance.
“Mom was the breadwinner,” Martin said. “Dad lost so much income when all this happened.”
“He’s been part of our band for years and years,” said Tom Inch, founder of JESSE. “Just like the people that come to see him, he’s like my brother, and he needs help right now, and we want to help.”
Tom Fitzgerald, vocals and guitar for Eighty6, has also known Atherholt for decades and is looking forward to Saturday night.
“He did not have an easy year in 2021,” Fitzgerald said of his friend. “I just like the guy, and I like the band. Anything we can do to help out, I’m psyched for it.”
Inch pointed out that not many bands have a saxophone player, something JESSE fans enjoy.
“We’re all like one big family because musicians stick together,” Inch said. “If one needs help, we all pitch in and help.”
Martin, whose birthday is the same day as the benefit concert, is grateful for her father’s friends.
“I think it’s absolutely wonderful that the community is coming together,” she said. “And especially the band that he’s been a part of for so long, and they’re doing it in such a beautiful way.”
