If you’re in the mood for some good clean fun and lots of laughs, there’s still time to grab tickets for Friday night’s performance “Live and Let Laugh,” featuring Jim Breuer, at the Community Arts Center (CAC).
Breuer will take the stage from 7:30–10:30 p.m.
Known as “a freewheeling, New York bred comic storyteller,” Breuer made the list of Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time” and is perhaps best known for the time spent on Saturday Night Live (1995-98), a rebuilding era whose cast featured Will Ferrell, David Spade and Norm McDonald.
Over the years, Breuer has appeared alongside Kevin James on “Kevin Can Wait,” on CBS as well as popular films “Zookeeper,” “Dick,” “Titan A.E.” and “Beer League”; hosting MTV’s popular “Beach House” and VH1’s “Web Junk 20”; and being featured on “Comedy Jam,” “This Is Not Happening,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” and “The Marriage Ref.”
Greg Ray, transitional executive director and programming consultant at the CAC, said the idea to book Breuer came as part of his desire to celebrate 25 years of great acts.
“This season is a season of greatest hits,” said Ray. “I have some familiarity with the CAC, but I’m not extremely versed in what the audience in Williamsport wants — so this season is all about acts that have played the CAC in the past.”
Ray spent years at the State Theatre in State College and has been at the CAC for just 17 months. He said the programming for this year celebrates the significance and history of the CAC.
“You’re going to see acts like Jim Breuer, Buddy Guy, Fiddler on the Roof and Arlo Guthrie,” he said. “We hope to remind people of the great performances they’ve seen in the past and think of the CAC fondly and then continue to come to shows, enjoy themselves and remember what a gem we all have here in central PA.”
Breuer, he said, last performed at the CAC in 2011 with Ralphie May and “it was a big success.”
“Now, eight years later, he will make a triumphant return with a show that features him as the lead instead of a co-bill,” said Ray.
Another factor in booking Breuer for the 2019-20 season is that a lot of people in central PA recently got a chance to see him as the opening act around the country for Metallica’s recent stadium tour.
“It is sort of an old rock and roll tradition to have a comedian open up for a band,” explained Ray.
This is a perfect fit for Breuer, he said, because he is known for his impersonations of famous rock and roll figures.
“He does an amazing Ozzy Osbourne impression, a really great Brian Scott of ACDC and does a really funny impression of James Hetfield from Metallica.”
Ray is excited to have Breuer’s performance fall on the First Friday of October, which happens to be the last “First Friday” event in Williamsport of the season.
“I just thought it would be a great community gesture,” said Ray. “People can come up early and enjoy all the festivities for First Friday, and then stick around and hear a great comedian.”
Brian McKenna, who is traveling with Breuer will then be the opening act.
“This is a great opportunity for comedy fans to see who the comedy industry thinks is the next big up and coming comedian,” he said.
Emmalee Williams, marketing manager at the CAC, said “We are expecting it to be a fun and exciting event at the CAC.”
Before the show begins, Williams noted two local comedians, Clay Samuels and Eddie Kiersnowski, will perform in the Capitol Lounge.
“These act will be the perfect lead up to Jim Breuer,” said Williams. “This is a perfect night out for any comedy fan.”
Breuer is a “clean comedian,” which makes his act perfect for the entire family, according to Ray.
“Tickets are affordable and we’re hoping people remember how much they love going out in downtown Williamsport and how much they love going to the CAC.”
The CAC is located at 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.caclive.com or by calling the box office at 570-326-2424.