SUNBURY — Enjoy live music by John Derk & Friends and “duck-in” one final night to say farewell to a popular area lounge and entertainment venue, as The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave., hosts its last live music event on Friday from 8 to 10 p.m.
Opened in the fall of 2019, the Duck In has hosted weekly karaoke Thursdays, and live and DJ entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays. The business will honor all remaining scheduled events, private parties, and rentals and will officially close at the end of this month.
“We’re inviting all local musicians to the Duck In to say farewell,” said owner Chris Snyder. “We have had many awesome live music shows here and support the local, live music community. We’re looking forward to a great show!”
Originally from Sunbury, Derk graduated from Shikellamy High School, then earned an associate degree in broadcasting and worked at WTGC Radio in Lewisburg. But his first love was music, and he started playing in local bands right out of high school.
“My first band was with Ricky Koons, Dex Kunkel, and Jack Lawton — all of which are still active in the Sunbury music scene,” Derk said. “Ricky still performs as a solo artist, Jack plays drums with the Ann Kerstetter Band, and Dex is the sound man for several area groups including Jesse.”
Over the years, Derk has played in several other area rock bands including Jesse, Jaysenn Grand, Topaz, and even in some country bands such as Full Circle, The McCabes and the Jesse Wade Gang.
“One night in Hershey, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert were in the audience at a club I was playing in and asked me if they could play a set or two, and if I’d sit in with them,” he recalled. “I’ve also played keyboards for Marie Levin, a Reba McEntire impersonator, and Nicks in Time, a Stevie Nicks tribute band.”
One of Derk’s favorite bands growing up was Emerson, Lake & Palmer, which inspired him to play keyboards.
“I’ve always liked keyboard driven bands such as Deep Purple, Yes, and Billy Joel,” he said. “My aunt bought me a cheap Montgomery Ward organ so I could join a band.”
Derk plays a wide variety of musical styles but mostly concentrates on popular songs from the ‘60s through the ‘90s from artists like The Beatles, Billy Joel, America, Tom Petty, the Eagles and CCR. Derk also includes some country music in his repertoire, with songs by artists like Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks, and Alan Jackson.
For the final show at the Duck In, Derk has invited all of his musician friends to join him for one last hurrah. He has received several responses from friends that will be coming, and he hopes to hear from a lot more.
“Musicians are welcome to join me for a few songs or they are welcome to take the stage for some solo numbers,” Derk said. “When I heard that this would be the last night at the Duck In for live music, I thought it would be a fitting way to go out. I think that’s the way former owner Bob Snyder would have liked it. Bob loved the Duck In and was a huge supporter of live music and local musicians.”
Derk moved out of the area about 20 years ago and now lives near Reading. But he always likes to come back for a few shows a month, as his parents, son, daughter, and grandchildren still live in the area. He also has a lot of friends that he enjoys spending time with when he comes back.
“I’ve been performing at the Duck In for several years now and I am sad to see it close,” he said. “The hours for live music are from 8 to 10, so it was always a place that people would come to when other places in town finished up music for the night.”
Besides playing solo, Derk also does some duo work with Louise Charvet (John and Lou) and Bonnie Wicher, performing at places such as Penn’s Tavern, McGuigan’s, Front Street Station, Midtown Tavern, Lewisburg Hotel, Iron Vine Winery, and the Lost Mined in Shamokin, just to name a few. Recently, Derk has also been playing in a band from the Lebanon area called Famous Rumors.
“As much as I enjoy playing solo and duos, it’s still nice to have the sound and feel of a full band,” he said. “I plan on retiring from my full-time day job in October, so I’ll have a lot more time to concentrate on working on new material and other places to play.”
The Duck In will host its “Farewell Dance Party ” on Saturday, featuring DJ C.
“We are hosting the Shikellamy Class of 1973 earlier in the day,” Snyder said. “Each class member will receive a custom Duck with Class of ‘73 printed on them. Then, we transition into our dance party.”
DJ C started his professional career at the Peppermint Lounge in Sunbury, which transformed into the Duck In through the Snyder family, who previously owned the Peppermint Lounge.
“This farewell party will be tons of fun, including drink specials, music videos, and many bartenders and employees of ‘The Pep’ will be joining us,” Snyder said.
The Farewell Dance Party is planned for 7-11 p.m., however, doors will open early at 5.
“We are going all out with this party,” Snyder said. “We will rock until either we fall over or it’s 2 in the morning.”