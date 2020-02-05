John Németh was only 10 years old when he knew what he wanted to do with his life.
That was when “I really fell in love with the idea of being a performer,” he said.
Growing up in Boise, Idaho, he was taking piano lessons, he said, adding with a laugh, “really because my mom wanted me to. I didn’t actually like the piano.”
But his piano playing opened the door for a clearer vision for his future. His piano teacher liked how he played, and unbeknownst to him began teaching him pieces that he would later play as backup for her vocal students in an upcoming recital. During the recital, he remembers one particular singer who had a “great voice,” he said. That was the moment he realized he wanted to be a singer too.
He soon fell in love with the patriotic songs he learned in school.
“I would sing them on the way to school and on the way back home,” he said. He also listened often to the pop music of the day, and soon realized that “I could sing any melody without even thinking about it.”
When a friend introduced him to blues music in his teen years in the 1990s, his trajectory became more clear.
“There was communication on other levels in the music,” he said. “I thought that was a lot of fun. I thought the stories were really interesting. At that time in my life, I really wanted to bond with something, and these songs and the stories were something I could get into. I wanted to know who these artists were. I wanted to know their stories.”
His friend made him a mixed cassette tape that included artists like BB King, Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson, Blind Blake, Blind Willy McTell, and harmonica players like Junior Wells and Little Walter.
“I immediately saw the connection that these artists were the fathers and mothers of everything that we know that is cool in American music,” he said. “It just blew my mind. I’ve been a super fan ever since.”
He sang along to the tunes while driving around in his old ’64 Comet, he said. When his friend heard him sing, he commented that Németh sounded just like these artists. He suggested that Németh join him in making some music, since he was learning to play blues guitar.
“By the time we were 16,” Németh said, “we were making some good dough playing blues.”
Németh went on to play harp and sing in local bands, and opening shows for nationally touring blues acts. In 2002 and 2004, respectively, he released his first two CDs, The Jack of Harps and Come and Get It.
After a stint with Anson Funderburgh and the Rockets in San Francisco, he signed a recording contract with Blind Pig Records.
Since 2013, he has been living in Memphis, where has continued to find success in the music scene, releasing more records and earning recognition that has included a No. 4 spot on the Billboard Blues Chart, the 2014 Blues Music Award, and Soul Blues Album in 2015.
He released his latest album, Feelin’ Freaky, in 2017.
In January, Németh was part of the Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise and has a number of bookings ahead of him. Sunday will be Németh’s third performance at Rusty Rail Live in Mifflinburg. His annual visits have been part of what he has termed the band’s “Polar Vortex Tour” every February throughout the northeast.
John Rattie, promoter at the Rusty Rail, said they are excited to welcome Németh back to the stage, and called him “the real deal.”
“He’s got an old school vibe with a fresh new energy,” he said. “His vocals are fantastic, and it always feels like you are along for the ride versus watching a performance.”
In his past performances at the Rusty Rail, Rattie said, “we all walked away at the end of the evening with some fuel for the soul and a recharged spirit.”
“If you love awesome vocals, great songs, sincerity, and soul fuel, this is the show for you,” he added.
Németh will perform with his band, The Blue Dreamers, which consists of John Hay, guitar; Danny Banks, drums; and Matthew Wilson, bass. They also all back up Németh with vocal harmonies.
“These guys are amazing, young musicians,” he said. “I think they’re the best in the world, for their age especially. They really have dynamite chemistry. They’re connecting blues to the feel of the times. They put on a really high energy show.”
Sunday’s concert, he said, will include music from his 2017 record, as well as a few select tracks from his latest album that is soon to be released.
Németh performs frequently in Europe, Asia and South America. He recently returned from a tour that took him throughout the U.S., Europe and Russia.
“We love to travel,” he said, “and it’s amazing and always so surprising that the music that I write is accepted and loved in so many places. It’s a real honor.”
When he looks back on his career, he said, “I’m so proud of what I’ve done. It’s been kind of defying all odds. The odds of a blues singer coming out of Boise, Idaho is a pretty bizarre thought, I guess.”
But “At the end of the day,” he said, “I’m always looking to the future.”
In an industry that has changed so much in recent years, and making it in music has become more difficult than ever, he said, he is grateful for fans who continue to come to the shows, year after year.
And music is as much alive in his heart as it was when he was a boy.
“It’s just so much fun to sing, so much fun to play,” he said.