Due to overwhelming fan demand and sell outs across the country, the Jonas Brothers have announced the final five shows they will be adding to their Happiness Begins Tour to include a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center in Sate College on Sept. 4.
Produced by Live Nation, the “Happiness Begins Tour Presented by American Airlines and Mastercard” will now total 73 shows across Canada, Mexico and the U.S., making it the biggest Jonas Brothers tour ever.
The tour kicks off Aug. 7 in Miami, FL with new dates seeing the group play in Albany, State College, Cincinnati and Birmingham while also adding a second show show at The Forum in Los Angeles as their final date on Dec. 15. This marks the first headline tour for the Jonas Brothers in almost a decade.
The trio will be joined by special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.
Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Tickets for all previously announced dates are on sale now.
Pre-order Happiness Begins (Republic Records) HERE. For exclusive items from the newly launched official merchandise store visit HERE.