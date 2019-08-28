They started as a trio, went their separate ways, and are now back together, crooning and wooing audiences all over North America.
The Jonas Brothers will perform Wednesday (Sept. 4) at 7:30 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.
“The Jonas Brothers have a special tie to State College and Penn State,” said Kate Clarke, director of marketing and public relations at the Bryce Jordan Center. “Many of the members of their management team have strong roots in the area, which have translated to the brothers as shown by Joe Jonas and DNCE (pop group with Joe Jonas as vocalist) being the first ever touring act to perform for THON, the Jonas Brothers’ surprise visit to Champs (Bar & Grill) this past spring, as well as their back and forth twitter relationship with Coach Franklin.”
Formed in 2005, Jonas Brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick, performed as a group until 2013, when they temporarily went off on their own. Today all three are married and apparently ready to blend their voices once again. Some of their hits include “When You Look Me in the Eyes,” “Burnin’ Up,” “Sucker” and “Cool.”
Local fans are happy to sing their praises.
“I love the Jonas Brothers. The first time I saw them was at a 'Camp Rock' concert about 10 years ago,” said Nisha Orren, of Selinsgrove. “Every time I hear their songs on the radio, I still jam out and sing along because the songs are so catchy and the jo bros are so ‘Cool!’”
Along with special guests Demi Lovato and The Veronicas, the Jonas Brothers made their debut at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sept. 2, 2008, Clarke said. Nikki Raup, of Laurelton, was there then and will be there on Wednesday.
“I am most certainly going to see the Jonas Brothers,” Raup said. “I am going, for the simple fact, that it’s a Jonas Brothers concert. It’s going to be something nostalgic, and it’s going to take me back, to when I was a kid.”
Their “Happiness Begins Tour,” produced by Live Nation and presented by American Airlines and Mastercard, totals 73 shows across Canada, Mexico and the U.S., making it the biggest Jonas Brothers tour ever.
“Fans can expect an explosive performance from the Jonas Brothers featuring all of their favorite hits both old and new,” Clarke said. “You can also be sure there will be a few surprises!”
“What I’m looking forward to most is seeing how their six-year hiatus has shaped them as not just performers, but also brothers” Raup said. “I’m also looking forward to hearing a mix of the songs that I loved so much, growing up, and the new songs from their new album, ‘Happiness Begins.’”
“Happiness Begins” was the Jonas Brothers’ fifth studio album, released this June.
“The Bryce Jordan Center and fans alike are glad to have the chance to show the Jonas Brothers happiness truly begins here in Happy Valley on Sept. 4,” Clarke said.
“I like them, not just for their music, but their personalities,” Raup said. “They’re literally brothers from Jersey, who worked so hard and overcame so many obstacles to get to where they are today. I find this truly inspiring. They are incredibly humble.”