NORTHUMBERLAND — Throughout the year, the Joseph Priestley House brings history to life with its variety of events open to the public. The house was the residence of the famed 18th century scientist, theologian, political progressive, and author. A native of England, Priestley lived the last 10 years of his life in Northumberland, where he continued his work. But he and his family would have also continued the holiday traditions they brought with them from England. This Sunday, the Joseph Priestley House will be filled with the treats and festivities of a Twelfth Night celebration that he and his family would have enjoyed.
“The Twelfth Night program at the Priestley House is special because it is held in the evening so we can utilize candles and lanterns for our lighting,” said Jo Ann Long, volunteer coordinator.
“We are sharing Priestley’s Christmas traditions with refreshments, entertainment, and docents providing info for our visitors,” she said, adding, “The house is appropriately decorated as it would be in the late 1700s to early 1800s. This is a perfect way to finish our Christmas celebrations for the year.”
The Twelfth Night, also known as Epiphany Eve, traditionally takes place on the last of the 12 days of Christmas.
The celebration at the Priestley House will include musical entertainment by the Bloomsburg Music Ensemble, a choral group from the Unitarian church, and fiddler Beverley Conrad, as well as wassail, Twelfth Night or king’s cake, and other warm and spicy refreshments that would have been part of the Priestley family’s celebrations.
The person who finds a bean in a slice of cake will get a crown, while the person who finds a clove in a slice of cake will get a jester hat for the night.
Priestley was a prolific scientist, especially known for his discovery of oxygen. Ron Blatchley as Dr. Priestley will conduct chemistry demonstrations at the Pond Building at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Space is limited. While free, tickets are required and are available at the Visitors Center. Children will have the opportunity to choose a free book on science or history (one book per child accompanied by an adult).
According to Long, the night is made possible with the help of approximately 25 volunteers who will be helping that day and will be dressed in colonial attire. The docents will be in each room to answer any questions. The house will be open for self-guided tours.
The ambiance of the house will help visitors to step back in time as well. As guests arrive at the Visitor Center, they will be escorted by lantern to the Priestley House and Pond Building. The house will be traditionally decorated with pine, holly, and candles. The dining room table will also be set for the holiday with a special center piece.
This will be the first Twelfth Night celebration that Murrie Zlotziver, operations manager for the Friends of the Joseph Priestley House, will experience. During his first couple of years of service, the event was canceled due to COVID and then a winter storm.
“I am looking forward to seeing it for the first time,” he said, “the Priestley House lit up at night and decorated with pine, colonial music, carols and refreshments. It should be quite a night.”
In March, the Friends of the Joseph Priestley House will host Joseph Priestley’s Birthday & Charter Day, with plans for colonial craft demonstrations. In April, they will be collaborating with the Ned Smith Nature and Arts Center to celebration a children’s Earth Day event. From May through August, the Priestley House will host Music on the Lawn every third Wednesday. In May, there are plans for a Flower & Plant Show, and in August, Oxygen Day and Garden Party. Other children’s events at the house will include Priestley Academy (STEAM programs), History Camp, and a couple of new offerings this year: a Theater/Acting Workshop and Scout Day.