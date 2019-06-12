Miss Freddye, an award-winning blues singer from Pittsburgh, was especially drawn to the blues when she joined her first band, “Blues Music Works” and was introduced to the likes of blues music legends Etta James, Koko Taylor, Bessie Smith, and others.
“Although it has taken me years to understand the history,” she said, “I am fascinated about blues music.”
She has been especially encouraged by her listeners who admit they didn’t care about blues music until they experienced her performances.
“I am told I come with a feeling, an attitude and love for what I do,” she said. “That’s why I sing – to keep the blues alive!”
That is also why the Billtown Blues Association exists and works hard each year to present the Billtown Blues Festival, where Miss Freddye is one of the musicians who will perform this weekend at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville. While last year’s event was dampered by an all-day downpour of rain, Billtown Blues Association executive director Bonnie Tallman said it still drew 1,500 people from 11 states and 41 Pennsylvania counties. In good weather, the event typically attracts 3,500 people. Many come year after year.
“Friends with a common love for the music meet up each year, families reunion, and even local businesses sometimes have their summer employee gathering at the Blues Festival,” she said.
The 30th year of the festival will be marked with onsite food vendors and a three-day event with onsite camping, compared to previous years when the festival lasted only a day.
“We wanted to make this year special because of the milestone anniversary,” Tallman said, adding that the change was an effort to make the event “more appealing to a younger demographic.”
She promises an exciting event.
“I feel sorry for anyone who cannot make the festival. The music will be extraordinary, and the BBA volunteers are working hard to make it a relaxing and special weekend for all patrons.”
“Every musician chosen to be a part of the lineup is special in one way or the other,” she added. “Anyone thinking they will be witnessing three days of anything repetitive are mistaken. Each act is unique either in instrumentation or blues style.”
The performers run the gamut, she said, from the legendary Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials to up-and-comers like 17-year-old McKinley James, and 20-some-year-olds Vanessa Collier and Gabe Stillman. “And everything in between,” Tallman said.
The lineup includes five acts who collectively garnered 11 nominations for the prestigious Blues Music Awards, which Tallman describes as “the Grammys of the blues genre.” Three of them – Collier, Nick Moss and Dennis Gruenling – won the awards for which they were nominated.
Other unique performers will be Lindsay Beaver, of Nova Scotia, a drummer who performers standing up in front of the band, and the Mulebone duo, which features a flute and other unusual instruments for the blues genre.
On Sunday morning, the festival will open with a Gospel Showcase, featuring 10 local musicians.
The festival will also feature Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers, from Columbus, Ohio, who will be introducing listeners to a brand new album, “Pay the Price”, released two weeks ago and already receiving positive reviews.
Fuller said his love for music and performance was fueled by the British Invasion of the 1960s, when he was a young boy.
“All of those English bands were playing their versions of American rhythm and blues and rock ‘n roll, and being a guitarist, I just loved music, but especially the guitar music.”
This will be Fuller’s second year at the Billtown Blues Festival, and he is looking forward to performing again at a venue where people come specifically with a love for the blues.
“It’s really great having the people who love it there in large numbers,” he said. “You can’t beat that.”
The festival began in 1989 when the blues music was gaining in popularity in the Williamsport area, thanks in large part to the popular Goodtime Charlie’s Got the Blues radio show. A local radio show host, also an owner of one of the venues that began promoting blues acts, and four others, contributed $50 each to a kitty to have a blues picnic, Tallman said.
“It was a huge success and people wanted more, so it just kept happening each year, growing, and expanding to a larger location.”
The Billtown Blues Association continues to make an effort to not just provide entertaining events, but to “educate about the art form” of the blues, Tallman said.
“I believe our effort has kept the blues in the spotlight, and is one of the reasons Central Pennsylvania is known as a thriving live music and specifically blues music area in Pennsylvania.”
One big part of their educational efforts is to show people that the blues, “despite the name,” Tallman said, “is uplifting and can eliminate the blues should you have them.”
In addition, the style is free and emotionally-driven.
“There is rarely a score or a script,” Tallman said. “It has a universal formula, so a musician from anywhere with any instrument can join in and play music with people they do not know at any time.”
“Blues is a unifying art form,” she said.
The Blues Festival is supported in part by grants from the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
Schedule of performers
Friday
Gates open at 5 p.m. Music slated 6-10:30 p.m.
6 p.m. — Uptown Music Collective
7 p.m. — Mulebone
8:15 p.m. — McKinley James
9:30 p.m. — Vanessa Collier
Saturday
Gates open at 11 a.m. Music from noon to 10:30 p.m.
Noon — Ramblin’ Dan Stevens and JT “Blues” Thompson
1 p.m. — Benjamin Vo Blues Band
2 p.m. — Miss Freddye
3:30 p.m. — Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers
5 p.m. — Nick Moss and Dennis Gruenling
6:30 p.m. — Lindsay Beaver
8 p.m. — Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials
9:30 p.m. — National Reserve
Sunday
Gates open at 10 a.m. Music from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
11 a.m. — Billtown Blues Gospel Showcase
12:15 p.m. — Mini Mojo
1:15 p.m. — The Gabe Stillman Band
2:45 p.m. — Lindsay Beaver
4:15 p.m. — Craig Thatcher with G.E. Smith