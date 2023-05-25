BLOOMSBURG — The royalty theme for the annual end-of-season spring recital of the Karen Gronsky School of Dance this Friday will celebrate how Gronsky said she already sees each and every one of the dancers.
“They are kings, queens, princes and princesses,” she said. “It is a reminder that we are children of the most high God.”
“A Royal Recital” will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Bloomsburg University’s Center for the Performing Arts.
A few hundred dancers, ages 3 to 18, will be performing a variety of dances in genres including classical ballet, pre ballet, jazz, tap, lyrical and musical theatre.
The theme will be celebrated through “fun happy music selections about kings and queens,” Gronsky said. And, for some hip-hop flavor they will be performing to Prince and “Queen B” Beyonce selections.
The recital is the culmination of training that begins in September, giving the dancers an opportunity to demonstrate and perform what they have learned in a professional show.
Gronsky said the school believes that performances like this, in front of a live audience, helps the dancers to build confidence and poise and develop beneficial life-long skills like perseverance, problem-solving, and self-presentation, all the while having fun.
Kristy Renn, of Coal Township, said she has loved watching her 10-year-old daughter Baylee grow in not just her dance skills, but in other ways as well, over the seven years she has been a part of the dance school.
“Her confidence in herself is amazing,” Renn said. “The dancing is just an added bonus.”
She said Baylee is looking forward to being a part of the recital on Friday, especially because of the royal theme. But to Renn, it’s really just an extension of the atmosphere that the dancers get every day they are learning and practicing.
“It’s always magical at Miss Karen’s dance studio,” she said. “Every day you feel like a princess when you walk in there.”
The spring recital is one of two productions the school’s dancers do each year. They also have an annual Christmas performance.
The Karen Gronsky School of Dance was established in Danville more than 30 years ago. This season, Gronsky has been teaching dance for 40 years. She said over the years, the school has grown from a tiny studio on a third-floor in downtown Danville to a state-of-the-art 3,000 square-foot “premiere, leading dance studio in Danville.”
They have also persevered through the COVID shutdowns, and a fire two years ago that destroyed their entire building — one day after their recital.
Their dedication has also resulted in major recognitions and opportunities. Over the last few years, dancers were part of the filming of “High Strung: Free Dance” in New York City. They also performed at half-time at the Orange Bowl for two years in a row alongside Andy Grammer and DNCE. They have also danced multiple times for the Harlem Globetrotters, Philadelphia 76ers, and Arena Football, and performed original choreography at Disney Springs and most recently at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
Gronsky said they are looking forward to many more upcoming performances such as these, as well as “another first place overall National Championship winning competition season with Miss Marissa Patynski as KGSD Company director.”
“The future is so very bright for KGSD,” Gronsky said. “The excitement is electric at KGSD for our up and coming recital, but also for our 2023-24 season.”
She expressed her thankfulness to the community for its unconditional love and support over so many years.